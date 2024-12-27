HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...
VIP
JD Vance Did the Most Wholesome Thing Maybe EVER for His Christmas Greeting...
Bill Melugin Shows How Actual 'Fact-Checking' Is Done When Correcting Claim About Trump...
Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for...
VIP
Here's What Biden's 'Legacy' Looks Like When Written by WH Interns (Compare to...
She Can't Quit Us! Twitchy Triggered Taylor Lorenz SO MUCH She Took to...
Did Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Ignite a MAGA Civil War?
2024 in Review: Part One
Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and...
John Stossel's Video on Expensive Gov't Shams & Fails Is a Maddening MUST...
Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY...
EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making...
GOP Rep Connects Dots for CNN Host Waiting for 'Biden Crime Family' Proof...
'Aim Higher, Do BETTER'! Nicole Shanahan's Thread on H-1B Visa Debate an EPIC,...

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on December 27, 2024
Gif

Ever since Joe Biden magically won the nomination, many people (the best people!) have wondered about who is actually pulling his strings. Has it been Jill Biden who secretly wanted the power all along? Or is it Obama looking for a third term since he once said he's love to serve another term if it mean the could wear sweats all day and use an earpiece to get things done.

Advertisement

No, we're not making that up.

Or maybe it's all of them working together as a shadow government knowing they can just blame everyone on the old racist white guy.

Whoever it is, they're pretty damn evil. 

Byron Donalds with the call out ... 

His post continues:

This is the radical left staff that has been running this administration for the last 4 years."

"They should NOT have a merry Christmas, to be blunt [...] We are a country that DOESN'T HAVE a PRESIDENT right now." Byron Donalds is exactly right. How are we to believe this was Biden's decision? 

Especially when in the past, he's bragged about being tough on crime.

And boom.

All the boom.

They should NOT have a Merry Christmas.

Not to mention he's right, we do not have a president right now and honestly haven't had one for months. Scary times we're living in.

It certainly feels that way, especially the decision to 'save' dozens of murderers and rapists.

Recommended

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID
Sam J.
Advertisement

The bills AND the pardons he signed because he's clearly not of sound mind, not even a little bit. Will Trump's DOJ investigate?

Man, we hope so.

Now THAT'S a scary picture.

Bingo.

And the people pulling his strings know this and are more than willing to let the old man take the fall.

Ok, that wouldn't suck.

That's terrifying. What the Hell has Biden signed that we DON'T know about?

Dude.

Yup. We learned that when so many of Biden's supporters just flipped right over to supporting Kamala Harris even though NOBODY HAD VOTED FOR HER.

Advertisement

January 20, 2025 can't get here fast enough.

===========================================================================

Related:

Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for 'Saving' Her Killers in Thread

She Can't Quit Us! Twitchy Triggered Taylor Lorenz SO MUCH She Took to Bluesky to Whine About Us and LOL

Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and Tech Bros Is PERFECTION

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID

EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making Threats in Heated Debate

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEATH PENALTY BYRON DONALDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID
Sam J.
She Can't Quit Us! Twitchy Triggered Taylor Lorenz SO MUCH She Took to Bluesky to Whine About Us and LOL
Sam J.
Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for 'Saving' Her Killers in Thread
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Shows How Actual 'Fact-Checking' Is Done When Correcting Claim About Trump Deportations
Doug P.
JD Vance Did the Most Wholesome Thing Maybe EVER for His Christmas Greeting So OF COURSE Lefties Freaked
Sam J.
'Aim Higher, Do BETTER'! Nicole Shanahan's Thread on H-1B Visa Debate an EPIC, Kick-Butt, MUST-READ
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID Sam J.
Advertisement