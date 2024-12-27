Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists

Ever since Joe Biden magically won the nomination, many people (the best people!) have wondered about who is actually pulling his strings. Has it been Jill Biden who secretly wanted the power all along? Or is it Obama looking for a third term since he once said he's love to serve another term if it mean the could wear sweats all day and use an earpiece to get things done.

No, we're not making that up.

Or maybe it's all of them working together as a shadow government knowing they can just blame everyone on the old racist white guy.

Whoever it is, they're pretty damn evil.

Byron Donalds with the call out ...

NEW: Congressman Byron Donalds says nobody actually believes Biden was the one who issued these pardons and commutations for criminals on de*th row.



HOST: Do you think Biden knew what he was signing?



DONALDS: "No. I don't."



"This is the radical left staff that has been running… pic.twitter.com/y9ZsNigJPH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2024

His post continues:

This is the radical left staff that has been running this administration for the last 4 years."



"They should NOT have a merry Christmas, to be blunt [...] We are a country that DOESN'T HAVE a PRESIDENT right now." Byron Donalds is exactly right. How are we to believe this was Biden's decision? Especially when in the past, he's bragged about being tough on crime.

And boom.

All the boom.

They should NOT have a Merry Christmas.

Not to mention he's right, we do not have a president right now and honestly haven't had one for months. Scary times we're living in.

Obama cabal is running the show. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 27, 2024

It certainly feels that way, especially the decision to 'save' dozens of murderers and rapists.

The bills he signed into law should be invalidated — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) December 27, 2024

The bills AND the pardons he signed because he's clearly not of sound mind, not even a little bit. Will Trump's DOJ investigate?

Man, we hope so.

Jill is delivering the goods her family’s been selling for the past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/helxhg7bNu — Nick’s Dank Memes (@Nicksdankmemes3) December 27, 2024

Now THAT'S a scary picture.

Whether he knew it or not, he is accountable. — Jonathan🇺🇸✝️ (@jonnygroves) December 27, 2024

Bingo.

And the people pulling his strings know this and are more than willing to let the old man take the fall.

I love Byron Donalds, I would love to see him be chosen as the next house speaker. — SoFlo Doge MAGA 📈⬆️🚀🌕🙏🔝💎🙌🐕🐾🦍👀💰💲💯‼️ (@SoFloDoge) December 27, 2024

Ok, that wouldn't suck.

That shouldn't scare anyone. Did the President know what he was signing? No, he didn't. — Heath Higgins (@WAYwardProject) December 27, 2024

That's terrifying. What the Hell has Biden signed that we DON'T know about?

Dude.

Biden isn't doing any of this. The crazy part is that the people that voted for Biden don't care who is actually running the country and making these horrible decisions. — Thomas (@kotkowskitj) December 27, 2024

Yup. We learned that when so many of Biden's supporters just flipped right over to supporting Kamala Harris even though NOBODY HAD VOTED FOR HER.

January 20, 2025 can't get here fast enough.

