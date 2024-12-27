Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for 'Saving' Her Killers in Thread

As Twitchy readers know, Joseph Biden 'saved' 37 mass murderers and rapists from federal death row just days before Christmas. Nothing says 'good tidings' like showing mercy to a bunch of monsters who showed no mercy to their victims ...

You know, there have been rumors floating around about Jill encouraging Joe to 'nuke it all' on his way out and things like this make us wonder if there is any truth to them.

Senator Joe Manchin posted a thread on behalf of murder victim Samantha Burns and her family:

After speaking to Samantha Burns’ parents, I believe it is my duty to speak on their behalf and say President Biden’s decision to commute the death sentences for the two men convicted in her brutal murder is horribly misguided and insulting. (1/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

Horribly misguided and insulting is putting it nicely.

Just sayin'.

Perhaps better words to describe what Biden has done are evil, corrupt, heartless, thoughtless, disgusting, repugnant, hateful ... we could go on.

He continues:

Particularly since Samantha’s family wrote letters to President Biden & the Department of Justice, pleading for them not to do this, but their concerns were unheard. I can’t imagine the grief that Kandi and John Burns are reliving and dealing with during the holiday season. (2/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

Think about that. Her parents begged Biden not to commute death sentences of the two men who killed their daughter ... and he still did it.

Right. Before. Christmas.

Awful.

As their U.S. Senator and a father, I want to express my deepest sympathy for their continued suffering. Please know that Samantha will forever be in our prayers. (3/3) — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) December 26, 2024

Doesn't really fix what Biden just did though, does it, Joe? Prayers?

Talk about heartless up to and including the end.

Democrats are evil people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2024

Biden is the worst President ever. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) December 26, 2024

Biden signing papers shoved under his nose by staff. pic.twitter.com/u6uXC8LBer — Tom Jackson (@ThomasJaxTampa) December 27, 2024

Misguided is putting it mildly — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) December 26, 2024

Indeed.

Many people are not only mad to Sleepy Joe but Manchin himself for enabling the dementia-ridden old man in the White House. While Manchin did register as an Independent he has long been a Democrat ...

These actions taken by Joe not only make him look like a monster, but the entire Democrat Party as well.

Saving killers right before Christmas - they couldn't have nuked Biden's legacy more if they tried ... who knows, maybe someone is trying to do just that.

