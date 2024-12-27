VIP
Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for 'Saving' Her Killers in Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy readers know, Joseph Biden 'saved' 37 mass murderers and rapists from federal death row just days before Christmas. Nothing says 'good tidings' like showing mercy to a bunch of monsters who showed no mercy to their victims ...

You know, there have been rumors floating around about Jill encouraging Joe to 'nuke it all' on his way out and things like this make us wonder if there is any truth to them.

Senator Joe Manchin posted a thread on behalf of murder victim Samantha Burns and her family:

Horribly misguided and insulting is putting it nicely.

Just sayin'.

Perhaps better words to describe what Biden has done are evil, corrupt, heartless, thoughtless, disgusting, repugnant, hateful ... we could go on.

He continues:

Think about that. Her parents begged Biden not to commute death sentences of the two men who killed their daughter ... and he still did it.

Right. Before. Christmas.

Awful.

Doesn't really fix what Biden just did though, does it, Joe? Prayers? 

Talk about heartless up to and including the end.

Indeed.

Many people are not only mad to Sleepy Joe but Manchin himself for enabling the dementia-ridden old man in the White House. While Manchin did register as an Independent he has long been a Democrat ... 

These actions taken by Joe not only make him look like a monster, but the entire Democrat Party as well.

Saving killers right before Christmas - they couldn't have nuked Biden's legacy more if they tried ... who knows, maybe someone is trying to do just that.

