EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making Threats in Heated Debate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Community Notes can be your best good friend or worst bad enemy on X. They are one of the most effective 'tools' Elon Musk has added to the platform since acquiring it YEARS ago now. Doesn't seem possible but yup, he bought it in 2022.

Time flies.

Any who, Dan Crenshaw is learning just how vicious Community Notes can be when you're not 100% straight-forward in your arguments on X, especially if you're attacking someone for sharing publicly available information. 

Oopsie.

Here is Crenshaw's original post - note the veiled threat:

See? Not a great look for an elected official, not at all.

He continued:

His post continues:

It takes forever and is extremely tedious. Happens all the time in campaigns. When are you bottom feeders gonna find something real on me? I’m enjoying living full time in your empty little brain, Catturd.

You know, if Crenshaw just explained it without attacking people and insulting them this might have gone a bit better FOR him but ... yeah. 

Not to mention the Community Note on his post is pretty damning:

Dan Crenshaw for Congress paid a fine $42,000 in the mater MUR #8030 via check 1728. "Reason to believe Dan Crenshaw for Congress and PaulKilgore in his official capacity as treasurer violated 52 U.S.C. §§ 30116(f) and 30118(a)"The Full docket can be found at https://www.fec.gov/data/legal/matter-under-review/8030/

So ... Crenshaw did pay a fine. 

Hrm.

Seriously.

Oopsie.

Something like that.

And sadly deserved. How the mighty have fallen.

