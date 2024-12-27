EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making Threats in Heated Debate

Community Notes can be your best good friend or worst bad enemy on X. They are one of the most effective 'tools' Elon Musk has added to the platform since acquiring it YEARS ago now. Doesn't seem possible but yup, he bought it in 2022.

Any who, Dan Crenshaw is learning just how vicious Community Notes can be when you're not 100% straight-forward in your arguments on X, especially if you're attacking someone for sharing publicly available information.

BREAKING: Community Notes just demolished Rep. Dan Crenshaw, verifying that he was, indeed, fined by the FEC.



Crenshaw is also backtracking after calling out @catturd2. pic.twitter.com/SKtHmBF7I8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2024

Here is Crenshaw's original post - note the veiled threat:

Yeah well your audience might want to start doubting you, because this is completely made up. Knowingly spreading slander isn’t a good look, not to mention libelous, so you might want to delete. https://t.co/QLXYZC7Tox — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 26, 2024

See? Not a great look for an elected official, not at all.

He continued:

To be clear, this story was from years ago. Youre lying by implying we solicited illegal contributions. People sent in donations over the limit which just means we have to go through the painstaking effort of writing every single one of them a refund check. It takes forever and… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 26, 2024

His post continues:

It takes forever and is extremely tedious. Happens all the time in campaigns. When are you bottom feeders gonna find something real on me? I’m enjoying living full time in your empty little brain, Catturd.

You know, if Crenshaw just explained it without attacking people and insulting them this might have gone a bit better FOR him but ... yeah.

Not to mention the Community Note on his post is pretty damning:

Dan Crenshaw for Congress paid a fine $42,000 in the mater MUR #8030 via check 1728. "Reason to believe Dan Crenshaw for Congress and PaulKilgore in his official capacity as treasurer violated 52 U.S.C. §§ 30116(f) and 30118(a)"The Full docket can be found at https://www.fec.gov/data/legal/matter-under-review/8030/

So ... Crenshaw did pay a fine.

Dan Crenshaw tweeting this his past week https://t.co/wCwE3sU1sN pic.twitter.com/xrXgJRLPri — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 27, 2024

It's been reported, and FEC records confirm, that in Dec 2022 Crenshaw's campaign entered a conciliation agreement to pay a $42000 fine for "knowingly accept[ing] $223,460.26 in apparent excessive and prohibited contributions for the 2020 primary and general elections." https://t.co/XYf6YZ0xsz — Wake (@WakeBroad) December 26, 2024

Brutal take down by community notes. https://t.co/i9Q3pskjdm — Matty (@Matteoyoucrazy) December 27, 2024

And sadly deserved. How the mighty have fallen.

