ARGLE RAR! Matt Gaetz Shares 'Great Note' from Trump and Lefties Lose Whatever's LEFT of Their Minds

As Twitchy readers know, the House Ethics Committee magically decided to release the report they put together on Matt Gaetz, a report by the way that Biden's own weaponized, corrupt DOJ thought was a total nothing burger. C'mon, we all know if they'd thought they had any chance of putting Gaetz away they totally would have done it.

The fact they did not tells us everything we need to know.

It apparently told Trump everything HE needed to know as well ... not to mention the president-elect has himself been the target of many unfair releases and leaks over the years. If anyone knows what it's like to have some committee try and ruin your life it's Donald J. Trump.

This was pretty cool for Gaetz:

I got a great note from President Trump! pic.twitter.com/gGqsev3HVp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 24, 2024

And of course, since Gaetz shared a note FROM TRUMP our pals on the Left lost their ever-loving minds. Ok, they lost whatever is left of their ever-loving minds which we can only imagine isn't a whole lot.

Poor, sad, simple, angry, froth-mouthed creatures.

😆 🤣 😂

I think the DOJ and the Investigative Committee are more reliable than Donald Trump or 'The Federalist' newspaper.

Nobody is surprised ... all of this info was known years ago when your buddies testified in their own trials that you were involved in the same shenanigans — Shellie (@ShelHe69839779) December 24, 2024

This person really really REALLY wants us to think she's laughing at Gaetz.

You got away with it but at least now the whole world knows who you are Matt. The stain of shame will follow you forever. — Make it Stop - Liberty and Justice for All 💙 (@mcarr2021) December 24, 2024

Matt will RUE THE DAY!

"Very unfair" is The Professional Victim's reflexive response to anything he doesn't like. Now you're in the Victim club. Congratulations? — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) December 24, 2024

The first line of this person's bio is, 'Ridin' with Kamala'.

Yeah.

People are judged by their friends. This is true for both scumbags.@realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Mfg Guy (@guy_mfg) December 24, 2024

So-called 'recovering Republican'. Right.

Yeah, he thought it was very unfair when he was found liable of raping E Jean Carroll too. His real message to Gaetz: we’ve both got to be much more careful about these things. If it comes out I did this too, I can’t save America! — Belle 💜s Justice 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@catlvr69) December 24, 2024

You know this gal is a lot of fun at family gatherings and birthday parties.

A real joy.

