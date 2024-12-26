VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...

ARGLE RAR! Matt Gaetz Shares 'Great Note' from Trump and Lefties Lose Whatever's LEFT of Their Minds

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 26, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the House Ethics Committee magically decided to release the report they put together on Matt Gaetz, a report by the way that Biden's own weaponized, corrupt DOJ thought was a total nothing burger. C'mon, we all know if they'd thought they had any chance of putting Gaetz away they totally would have done it.

The fact they did not tells us everything we need to know.

It apparently told Trump everything HE needed to know as well ... not to mention the president-elect has himself been the target of many unfair releases and leaks over the years. If anyone knows what it's like to have some committee try and ruin your life it's Donald J. Trump.

This was pretty cool for Gaetz:

And of course, since Gaetz shared a note FROM TRUMP our pals on the Left lost their ever-loving minds. Ok, they lost whatever is left of their ever-loving minds which we can only imagine isn't a whole lot.

Poor, sad, simple, angry, froth-mouthed creatures.

This person really really REALLY wants us to think she's laughing at Gaetz. 

Matt will RUE THE DAY!

The first line of this person's bio is, 'Ridin' with Kamala'. 

Yeah.

So-called 'recovering Republican'. Right.

You know this gal is a lot of fun at family gatherings and birthday parties.

A real joy.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Tags: LEFTIES TRUMP MATT GAETZ

