About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing Deported Illegal Back to US

One of the top issues Donald Trump won the 2024 election on was the promise to secure the border and deport criminal illegal aliens. Trump won the election by a wide margin and now that's exactly what's happening.

Now, however, we're supposed to believe that many don't like what they're seeing, and this Economist/YouGov poll has been being passed around by Dems and the media:

Americans say nearly 2-to-1 -- 50% to 28% -- that Trump should bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back. pic.twitter.com/99AQ4fChy3 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 23, 2025

The Federalist's Sean Davis starts off with some poll details and what we're now expected to believe about public sentiment on the issue of illegal immigration:

D+8 poll, loaded question, obvious push poll.



Trump won every swing state explicitly promising to deport illegals, but the same people who you told you Biden was sane and Harris was going to win now want you to believe everyone hates border security. Mmmk. https://t.co/nguE2oSnjs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 24, 2025

We're not buying it either.

Unlike readers of the Washington Post, we actually read the cross tabs. What a joke...🙄 — QuietKnight (@QuietKnight1) April 24, 2025

>Party ID:

Democrat: 87% yes

Rep: 17%



The only way you get 50 to 28% is if you have WAY more democrats than republicans in your sample.



You're an absolute liar. — _anoneng (@_anoneng) April 23, 2025

Let's just say their historical accuracy should create a little skepticism of the above numbers:

Is the same poll that told us Kamala Harris was going to win? 😁 — Dana (@OhMelodylane) April 24, 2025

Pretty much, yes:

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Former President Donald Trump by more than one percentage point in a new Economist/YouGov poll out Wednesday, further indicating a close race. The poll of 1,446 registered voters showed 47% of registered voters either planned to vote for Harris or had already voted for her, while 46% indicated they supported Trump. Due to rounding, the gap is actually closer to two percentage points, the poll stated. Harris' lead among registered voters is within the poll's margin of error (± 3.4 percentage points). The poll was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 and is the final Economist/YouGov poll planned before the election.

It's also a poll from the same "Economist" that has this for a new cover:

Donald Trump has already done lasting harm to America. Will his revolutionary project succeed? https://t.co/PCpx0j4ZEK pic.twitter.com/HPr630bLqT — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 24, 2025

But we're sure their poll is totally on the level though (cue massive eye roll).