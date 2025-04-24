WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book L...
Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes R...
Making 'Reagan'
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under...
CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL...
VIP
Dem Senator Who Just Jetted Back From Fawn-Fest With Deported Illegal Now Slamming...
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is...
LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust...
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST...
Pete Hegseth Lists What the Pentagon WOULD Have Installed If Seeking to Avoid...
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open...
EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their...
From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office As Dem Releases Cringe...
Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...

About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing Deported Illegal Back to US

Doug P. | 12:00 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

One of the top issues Donald Trump won the 2024 election on was the promise to secure the border and deport criminal illegal aliens. Trump won the election by a wide margin and now that's exactly what's happening.

Advertisement

Now, however, we're supposed to believe that many don't like what they're seeing, and this Economist/YouGov poll has been being passed around by Dems and the media: 

The Federalist's Sean Davis starts off with some poll details and what we're now expected to believe about public sentiment on the issue of illegal immigration: 

We're not buying it either. 

Let's just say their historical accuracy should create a little skepticism of the above numbers:

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pretty much, yes:

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Former President Donald Trump by more than one percentage point in a new Economist/YouGov poll out Wednesday, further indicating a close race. 

The poll of 1,446 registered voters showed 47% of registered voters either planned to vote for Harris or had already voted for her, while 46% indicated they supported Trump. Due to rounding, the gap is actually closer to two percentage points, the poll stated. Harris' lead among registered voters is within the poll's margin of error (± 3.4 percentage points). 

The poll was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 and is the final Economist/YouGov poll planned before the election.

It's also a poll from the same "Economist" that has this for a new cover:

But we're sure their poll is totally on the level though (cue massive eye roll).

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book Looks SHADY AF
Sam J.
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM
Sam J.
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement