WOKEPEDIA: Here's Where Donations for Wikipedia REALLY Go and WOW, No Wonder They're a Woke Hot MESS

If you've ever been debating (arguing) with some crazed Leftist on X, often times he/she/it will used Wikipedia for a source thinking they've REALLY owned you this time when in fact, they have not. Many people on the Right have known for a long, long time that Wikipedia is not a valid source but seeing how they spend their donations makes it even worse.

There's a reason some people call the site, WOKEPEDIA.

Yeah, we like that too.

Take a look:

WIKIPEDIA BLOWS $50M ON WOKENESS



Turns out nearly 30% of Wikipedia’s budget last year went to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



That’s $50 million for DEI instead of, you know, improving the actual site.



Critics are calling it “Wokepedia,” accusing the platform of… https://t.co/Q4YJsmIgmC pic.twitter.com/qPa4kLuvZC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2024

His post continues:

Critics are calling it “Wokepedia,” accusing the platform of prioritizing ideology over function. Meanwhile, the internet’s collective eye-roll is almost audible. Sure, inclusion is nice, but maybe they could use some of that money to ensure they're a reliable source of information first? Just a thought.

Diversity for diversity's sake is never a good thing because ultimately it's all based on discriminating against one group or another.

Where your donation to Wikipedia goes https://t.co/7ssFUMaYbA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

DEI.

Alrighty then.

Wikipedia has a bias https://t.co/W6hJZLP4hE — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 26, 2024

Only just slightly.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Does anyone actually donate to Wikipedia?? — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) December 26, 2024

Probably the same people who donated to Kamala Harris's campaign ... ahem.

And they keep asking for more. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 26, 2024

Hey man, it's not cheap keeping up with DEI ... wokeness is expensive. Oh, and yes, it turns everything into s**t as a very wise former and president-elect Trump once said.

Sort of reminds us of the definition for racist: anyone who disagrees with a Leftist and beats them in an argument.

I would never trust Wikipedia 🤦👇 pic.twitter.com/ZqCmkHMBq7 — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) December 26, 2024

Ya' think, bro?

Wikipedia, why did you do this? I was regularly donating to you and you let us down apparently. My suggestion, request a meeting with Elon Musk and see if he will advise you on how to make Wikipedia a major player in the new media movement — Daniel Cohen (@RealDanielCohen) December 26, 2024

Huh ... interesting.

Wasn't donating before. Sure as hell won't now. The place is getting to the point where it's useless anyways. Just like Reddit, it's turning into a cesspool ran by an elite group of editors/mods who use the site to spread their own ideology instead of...you know...facts. — Josh Engel (@joshfromcincy) December 26, 2024

Pretty sure Wokepedia ... sorry ... Wikipedia won't be putting the facts and truth over diversity and inclusion any time soon.

