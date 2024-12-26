VIP
Christmas Is a Miracle and You Don't Need to Look Further Than North...
Happy Holidays Tweet from the ATF Doesn't Warm The Heart
If What the Teamsters Prez Told Tucker Carlson Is True It's No Wonder...

WOKEPEDIA: Here's Where Donations for Wikipedia REALLY Go and WOW, No Wonder They're a Woke Hot MESS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on December 26, 2024
Twitchy

If you've ever been debating (arguing) with some crazed Leftist on X, often times he/she/it will used Wikipedia for a source thinking they've REALLY owned you this time when in fact, they have not. Many people on the Right have known for a long, long time that Wikipedia is not a valid source but seeing how they spend their donations makes it even worse.

There's a reason some people call the site, WOKEPEDIA.

Yeah, we like that too.

Take a look:

His post continues:

Critics are calling it “Wokepedia,” accusing the platform of prioritizing ideology over function. Meanwhile, the internet’s collective eye-roll is almost audible.

Sure, inclusion is nice, but maybe they could use some of that money to ensure they're a reliable source of information first? 

Just a thought.

Diversity for diversity's sake is never a good thing because ultimately it's all based on discriminating against one group or another.

DEI.

Alrighty then.

Only just slightly.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Probably the same people who donated to Kamala Harris's campaign ... ahem.

Hey man, it's not cheap keeping up with DEI ... wokeness is expensive. Oh, and yes, it turns everything into s**t as a very wise former and president-elect Trump once said.

Sort of reminds us of the definition for racist: anyone who disagrees with a Leftist and beats them in an argument.

Ya' think, bro?

Huh ... interesting.

Pretty sure Wokepedia ... sorry ... Wikipedia won't be putting the facts and truth over diversity and inclusion any time soon.

