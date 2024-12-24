X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's Hostage Envoy Picks

SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on December 24, 2024
Twitchy

Maybe Rachel Maddow missed it, but Biden's entire admin has been a joke for the past four years, especially when it comes to dealing with foreign policy and of course, hostage situations. How absolutely brainless does she have to be to rant about Trump's ambassador and hostage envoy picks while Hamas still has American hostages? Then again, this is Maddow we're talking about ... let's not pretend she's actually doing anything more than performing for the dozens of drunk cat ladies who still watch MSNBC.

No offense to our Republican cat ladies who do not watch Maddow.

Ahem.

Watch this hot mess:

Her post continues:

During Biden’s term, multiple countries had coups and their governments toppled.

I’ll take mean tweets and world peace!

Maddow is so desperate to matter she'll clearly say anything. She's been doing it for years and years ... remember when a court ruled she was nothing more than entertainment and her viewers know that?

Good times.

Psh, she'd have to have a moral compass first in order for it to be broken.

'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Oopsies.

There's even a Trump Plaza in there.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

LEAVE CHRIS HAYES ALONE!

Which is why they are slowly going out of business.

If only Trump had picked members of his admin based on their sex, color, and whatever bizarre pronoun they are using that day.

Maybe THEN Maddow wouldn't be so critical.

