X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's Hostage Envoy Picks

Maybe Rachel Maddow missed it, but Biden's entire admin has been a joke for the past four years, especially when it comes to dealing with foreign policy and of course, hostage situations. How absolutely brainless does she have to be to rant about Trump's ambassador and hostage envoy picks while Hamas still has American hostages? Then again, this is Maddow we're talking about ... let's not pretend she's actually doing anything more than performing for the dozens of drunk cat ladies who still watch MSNBC.

Advertisement

No offense to our Republican cat ladies who do not watch Maddow.

Ahem.

Watch this hot mess:

Rachel Maddow mocks Trump’s ambassador and hostage envoy picks.



Biden oversaw the most embassy evacuations from any president in history.



There are currently 7 American citizens still being held hostage by Hamas t*rrorists for over a year already.



During Biden’s term, multiple… pic.twitter.com/LPmS7bzO8N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 24, 2024

Her post continues:

During Biden’s term, multiple countries had coups and their governments toppled. I’ll take mean tweets and world peace!

Maddow is so desperate to matter she'll clearly say anything. She's been doing it for years and years ... remember when a court ruled she was nothing more than entertainment and her viewers know that?

Good times.

If the only time you show concern for the 7 Americans held hostage by Hamas is to blame Trump for appointing a special envoy to get them back, you really don't care about the hostages.



Hatred for Trump has completely broken Rachel Maddow's moral compass. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 24, 2024

Psh, she'd have to have a moral compass first in order for it to be broken.

What even IS Rachel Maddow? — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) December 24, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Oopsies.

Donald Trump doesn't just live in @maddow brain, rent free--he has an entire chain of hotels in there. He's raised 5 generations of his family in there. Her viewership needs her to talk about him. She is paid because he exists. It's peotry. — Mother Hugger (@halfwriteface) December 24, 2024

There's even a Trump Plaza in there.

Why does anyone care what that man says? — Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) December 24, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

LEAVE CHRIS HAYES ALONE!

She gets paid to purposely mock all things Trump. That is the sole existence of MSNBC these days. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) December 24, 2024

Which is why they are slowly going out of business.

Democrats are the last people to criticize Trump’s picks. Biden appointed people based on their identity, not merit. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 24, 2024

If only Trump had picked members of his admin based on their sex, color, and whatever bizarre pronoun they are using that day.

Maybe THEN Maddow wouldn't be so critical.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads NUKED Kamala the Most

'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof

Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sortor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)

DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST Death Penalty (Yikes)

===========================================================================