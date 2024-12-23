DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST Death Penalty (Yikes)

Have we mentioned how relieved we are that Cori Bush lost her last election? Because woof.

We get it, the Squad is gonna 'squad,' but this seems like a fairly heartless thing to do, let alone celebrate so close to Christmas. Wonder how the victims' families feel about Biden showing mercy to the monsters who took their their loved ones away from them.

Advertisement

Probably not as excited as ol' Cori Bush here, who called it HISTORIC.

Thank you, @POTUS. The decision to commute the sentences of 37 people on federal death row, including Billie Jerome Allen of St. Louis, is historic.



From day one, we’ve pushed for the commutation of these sentences & an end to the death penalty.



Today’s action has saved lives. https://t.co/My4hSpxai6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 23, 2024

Lives that took the lives of others, some of them MULTIPLE lives ... even the life of an 11-month-old baby.

She continued:

Thank you to @RepPressley for her leadership and to every organizer & impacted person pushing for an affirmative public safety agenda. This breakthrough is a testament to our relentless work.



Together, we’ll keep pushing to end the racist & flawed death penalty nationwide. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 23, 2024

The death penalty is racist? Really?

You and Biden are a disgrace to the memories of this mother and her child. And the memories of all of the other children these 37 people murdered. https://t.co/KBgVddgv9t — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 23, 2024

Commuting the sentences of 37 convicted murderers & rapists sitting on death row is a final slap in the face to American justice and a parting gift to Cori & the Squad.



If you need any further confirmation for your election day vote for Trump, this is probably it. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 23, 2024

And you wonder why the election didn't go your way? Cheering for people's lives after they forfeited them by taking another's isn't compassionate and you're not the victim's family, the only ones who can speak to this. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 23, 2024

You support child killers. Got it. So glad your district voted you out. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) December 23, 2024

Truly dodged a bullet.

Eight-year-old Laura Hobbs and nine-year-old Krystal Tobias are no longer with us b/c this sick demon Jorge Avila-Torres raped and stabbed them to death



Biden just got him off death row



When we say this is a battle of good vs evil, we mean it https://t.co/nuKezQfOuh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 23, 2024

You’re all disgusting for cheering this on. Shame on you. — TRUMP-VANCE 2024 #MAHA #MAGA (@ShannondoahE) December 23, 2024

We're still trying to figure out how the death penalty is racist, especially since we went through the list of murderers and rapists Biden just saved and plenty of them are white men. Honestly, it's a fairly diverse group of horrible human beings.

Not racist at all.

===========================================================================

Related:

INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets SOOO Much Worse

Advertisement

Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row

Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP

'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump ONLY Cut Taxes for the Rich (Thread)

WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass Murderers and X Goes OFF

===========================================================================