Monday Morning Meme Madness

DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST Death Penalty (Yikes)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Have we mentioned how relieved we are that Cori Bush lost her last election? Because woof.

We get it, the Squad is gonna 'squad,' but this seems like a fairly heartless thing to do, let alone celebrate so close to Christmas. Wonder how the victims' families feel about Biden showing mercy to the monsters who took their their loved ones away from them.

Probably not as excited as ol' Cori Bush here, who called it HISTORIC.

Lives that took the lives of others, some of them MULTIPLE lives ... even the life of an 11-month-old baby.

She continued:

The death penalty is racist? Really?

Truly dodged a bullet.

We're still trying to figure out how the death penalty is racist, especially since we went through the list of murderers and rapists Biden just saved and plenty of them are white men. Honestly, it's a fairly diverse group of horrible human beings.

Not racist at all.

