Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on December 23, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats, Lefties, and anti-Trumpers are really worried about Kash Patel because they think he will target Trump's political enemies.

Let that sink in for a minute.

The people who have been TARGETING TRUMP for the past eight years are worried about getting targeted. Hold on one second while we grab the world's smallest violin ... 

These same critics were too busy targeting Trump back in 2016 and 2017 to say anything.

Heh.

York's post really got under the skin of Mike Volpe, a so-called 'freelance journalist':

Once again, we have to wonder where the Hell these people have been since 2016. 

York went OFF:

York's post continues:

3) Hire a campaign opposition researcher under the guise of intelligence gathering.

4) Present false opposition research to a court as a basis for wiretapping a candidate's adviser.

5) Use false opposition research to brief the President of the United States.

6) Ambush the president-elect with false opposition research.

7) Seek to include false opposition research in Intelligence Community products.

8) Ambush the national security adviser with wiretap information on the pretense of a Logan Act violation.

9) Mislead/stonewall Congress on the investigation of the president.

10) Mislead the president about the investigation targeting him.

Can you imagine the FBI doing something like that?

Oh, we can imagine.

All things the FBI has done to Trump at the behest of Democrats but you know, Patel is the real issue.

*cough cough*

It's ok when THEY (D)o it because they're (D)efending (D)emocracy or something.

Uh-huh.

