Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP

Democrats, Lefties, and anti-Trumpers are really worried about Kash Patel because they think he will target Trump's political enemies.

Let that sink in for a minute.

The people who have been TARGETING TRUMP for the past eight years are worried about getting targeted. Hold on one second while we grab the world's smallest violin ...

Anti-Trump types criticize Kash Patel FBI nomination. They're worried Patel will use the bureau to target Trump's political enemies. The FBI targeting political enemies? Imagine that! Where were these critics in 2016, 2017, and beyond? https://t.co/QRfpIqQRZf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2024

These same critics were too busy targeting Trump back in 2016 and 2017 to say anything.

Heh.

York's post really got under the skin of Mike Volpe, a so-called 'freelance journalist':

Whataboutism. You're cheering a descent into banana republic territory by saying the other guys did it first. So, every time a new administration takes over they'll target their political enemies and Byron thinks it's great. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) December 21, 2024

Once again, we have to wonder where the Hell these people have been since 2016.

York went OFF:

That nightmare scenario whereby under Director Patel, the FBI would:

1) Open investigations on presidential candidates.

2) Deploy undercover agents and confidential sources to spy on a candidate's advisers.

3) Hire a campaign opposition researcher under the guise of intelligence… https://t.co/jBu8jmr4In — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2024

York's post continues:

3) Hire a campaign opposition researcher under the guise of intelligence gathering. 4) Present false opposition research to a court as a basis for wiretapping a candidate's adviser. 5) Use false opposition research to brief the President of the United States. 6) Ambush the president-elect with false opposition research. 7) Seek to include false opposition research in Intelligence Community products. 8) Ambush the national security adviser with wiretap information on the pretense of a Logan Act violation. 9) Mislead/stonewall Congress on the investigation of the president. 10) Mislead the president about the investigation targeting him. Can you imagine the FBI doing something like that?

Oh, we can imagine.

All things the FBI has done to Trump at the behest of Democrats but you know, Patel is the real issue.

The FBI is no longer a national law enforcement agency. They're in place to protect the political elite and the power structure they all THRIVE in.



It's past due to clean house, and Kash Patel is perfect for this task. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) December 21, 2024

We should build a supermax prison in Barrow for the traitors ....

Because pic.twitter.com/d8ePHaFYr9 — Drew (@drewgrey) December 21, 2024

*cough cough*

So unbelievable they did this and think it is ok. — Jane (@OrthoA) December 21, 2024

It's ok when THEY (D)o it because they're (D)efending (D)emocracy or something.

Uh-huh.

