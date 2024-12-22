No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As...
Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER --> Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded During Joe Biden's Term

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

You know what's really screwed up? The idea of a government weaponizing its own agencies to force citizens to fund Non-governmental organizations they likely disagree with ... directly. Don't get us wrong, we know they fund plenty of NGOs Americans disagree with using taxpayer money BUT the DOJ making a citizen fund them as punishment is just the very worst sort of a Banana Republic.

Guess what Biden's DOJ has been up to?

Of course, Garland reinstated it.

Biden's administration reinstated and reversed so many things from the Trump administration JUST to own Trump. It had nothing with governing the country in a better way, it was all about erasing Trump and punishing those who supported him.

Sounds melodramatic we know, and before 2020 we likely would have made fun of ourselves for writing this HOWEVER ... we put nothing past the Democrats now. Not a damn thing.

Democrats see the government as a means to an end.

Republicans see the government as a ends to a mean.

Not even a little bit.

We can neither confirm nor deny this but if at all true ... meep.

We're not saying Democrats are money laundering BUT if a political party wanted to launder money, Democrats would be great at it.

Ahem.

We'll just have to elect another Republican in 2028, then.

Certainly seems that way.

Vance. DeSantis. Youngkin. 

And fin.

===========================================================================

