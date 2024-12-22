Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER --> Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded During Joe Biden's Term

You know what's really screwed up? The idea of a government weaponizing its own agencies to force citizens to fund Non-governmental organizations they likely disagree with ... directly. Don't get us wrong, we know they fund plenty of NGOs Americans disagree with using taxpayer money BUT the DOJ making a citizen fund them as punishment is just the very worst sort of a Banana Republic.

Guess what Biden's DOJ has been up to?

When the DOJ fines someone civilly or criminally, they can negotiate a payment directly to an NGO.



In 2017, Trump's DOJ prohibited the practice.



Of course, Garland reinstated it, allowing the DOJ to legally-funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to their left-wing NGO buddies. pic.twitter.com/rEAruvD2zS — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 21, 2024

Of course, Garland reinstated it.

Biden's administration reinstated and reversed so many things from the Trump administration JUST to own Trump. It had nothing with governing the country in a better way, it was all about erasing Trump and punishing those who supported him.

Sounds melodramatic we know, and before 2020 we likely would have made fun of ourselves for writing this HOWEVER ... we put nothing past the Democrats now. Not a damn thing.

Holder was doing that, too. — .87 Ultra Neanderthal 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@xformed) December 21, 2024

Democrats see the government as a means to an end.

Republicans see the government as a ends to a mean.

Not even a little bit.

You mean *this* DOJ? @JusticeOIG @DOJCrimDiv



The same DOJ who gave over a half million to Kamala to win the 2024 election, and a majority of their contributions to the DNC?



Huh.

Imagine that.@Kash_Patel @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom @VivekGRamaswamy @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/usYkSN9xJ1 — True North (@TrueNorth444) December 21, 2024

We can neither confirm nor deny this but if at all true ... meep.

So, The Democratic Party turned the DOJ into another Democratic Party profit center.https://t.co/B2CwdgCcNU — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) December 21, 2024

We're not saying Democrats are money laundering BUT if a political party wanted to launder money, Democrats would be great at it.

Ahem.

It will take a lifetime to clean up what this administration has done — 🅱️ (@Stealth_B__) December 21, 2024

We'll just have to elect another Republican in 2028, then.

Everything becomes a slush fund for corrupt Democrats. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 22, 2024

Certainly seems that way.

Wasn't Kamala's brother in law involved in this racket? — Handled (@HCashny) December 21, 2024

After President Trump, Let’s get JDVance elected for 8 years to keep America safe! — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) December 21, 2024

Vance. DeSantis. Youngkin.

Don’t call it a “fine”, call it what it is.



Extortion. — Anus meus ardet (@FLSoccerFan) December 22, 2024

And fin.

