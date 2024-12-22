And BOOM! Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Compilation of FBI's Gross Misconduct; Knows JUST the Man to Fix it

Brit Hume definitely has a reputation for calling out balls and strikes, even with politicians on the Right. As many of us have seen over the years, he is both supportive and critical of Trump which can be a difficult place for a 'talking head' to be in. The good thing about this, though, is that when Hume says something is GOOD you know it's legit, he's not cheerleading.

Case in point, his post about Trump's FBI pick, Kash Patel:

Excellent compilation here of FBI's gross misconduct in recent years, suggesting Kash Patel might be just the man to fix it. https://t.co/qkZSbUOwWX — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 21, 2024

From the Washington Examiner:

During the Trump years, FBI directors and other top law enforcement and intelligence officials did the following: 1) Opened investigations on presidential candidates. 2) Deployed undercover agents and confidential sources to spy on a candidate’s advisers. 3) Hired a campaign opposition researcher under the guise of intelligence gathering. 4) Presented false opposition research to a court as a basis for wiretapping a candidate’s adviser. 5) Used false opposition research to brief the president of the United States. 6) Ambushed the president-elect with false opposition research. 7) Sought to include false opposition research in intelligence community products. 8) Ambushed the national security adviser with wiretap information on the pretense of a Logan Act violation. 9) Misled/stonewalled Congress on the investigation of the president. 10) Misled the president about the investigation targeting him.

And yes, Kash Patel is definitely the man to fix all of this ... and then some. We've seriously stocked up on the popcorn, just sayin'.

Hopefully the new administration will work to expose past wrongdoing and make correction to re-establish trust. — VikingRetvrns (@VikingRetvrns) December 21, 2024

It would definitely be nice to see some justice with a dash of karma thrown in for the corrupt bureaucratic a-holes who have been working behind the scenes for far too long.

It gets much worse. — Undead FOIA 3.0 (@UndeadFoia) December 21, 2024

Unfortunately, we don't doubt that even a little bit.

Very disturbing to see our once-cherished FBI the object of derision for having fallen into the pit of lawfare. Politicians routinely let us down, but watching the FBI fail may be the most horrific scar left behind by the Biden administration. — Jerry_Drelling (@Jerry_Drelling) December 21, 2024

Honestly, we're probably about to find out his administration did far more damage to many Alphabet Agencies than we could have possibly known. So much time will be spent cleaning up what Biden/Harris have done, we can only hope Trump and his administration can multitask as they move forward into his second term.

Luckily, with picks like Patel, once again we finally have a little hope. JUST A LITTLE, though.

