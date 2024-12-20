VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After She Posts Pic About Decorating Her Tree

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on December 20, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Liz Cheney posted her statement about the potential criminal investigation into her witness tampering on Bluesky so nutbag Lefties could cheer her on and pretend she's still some great hero for everything she's done. We thought it was laughable that she hid out on Bluesky ... 

And now she's posting on X about decorating her Christmas tree and quoting Lincoln.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the North Pole from our house.

This isn't going the way she thought it would. Or, maybe it is. Who knows.

HAAAAAAAAA

Oh, there's this one too.

Gosh, golly, and gee, that FOO person is so brilliant and funny.

Heh.

Whoa.

Was her picture actually a Freudian slip?

