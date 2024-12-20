HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After She Posts Pic About Decorating Her Tree

Liz Cheney posted her statement about the potential criminal investigation into her witness tampering on Bluesky so nutbag Lefties could cheer her on and pretend she's still some great hero for everything she's done. We thought it was laughable that she hid out on Bluesky ...

And now she's posting on X about decorating her Christmas tree and quoting Lincoln.

Putting the finishing touches on this year’s Christmas tree. Confident in the words of Abraham Lincoln: “This nation is worth fighting for to secure such an inestimable jewel.” pic.twitter.com/3hKwSaOqna — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 20, 2024

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the North Pole from our house.

So in your mind the lies, coercion and destruction of evidence was justified, because your opinion of Trump is he sucks? — Ginny (@ginkates) December 20, 2024

Too bad you chose to betray it. — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) December 20, 2024

This isn't going the way she thought it would. Or, maybe it is. Who knows.

Abraham Lincoln would not like you one bit — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) December 20, 2024

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/huaB5NjRk3 — Freedom And Teeps (@freedomandteeps) December 20, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA

Oh, there's this one too.

I put this one on my tree ... what do you think? :) https://t.co/qnWweYbMmU pic.twitter.com/VSBPqddNEF — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2024

Gosh, golly, and gee, that FOO person is so brilliant and funny.

Heh.

You tampered with a witness & hid exculpatory information. If you had done this anywhere but Congress you would be disbarred & arrested. Shut up about justice. https://t.co/C6LAxn0D2M — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 20, 2024

You missed the “get a good lawyer” ornament. I’ll bet X could come up with some amazing ornament ideas.@TheMorningSpew2 @Artist_Angie @PolitiBunny https://t.co/vOkErd4Mjn — Jodi (@APLMom) December 20, 2024

Whoa.

Was her picture actually a Freudian slip?

