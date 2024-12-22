Flawless VICTORY! James Woods ENDS Eric Swalwell for Lame Elon Musk/Trump Dunk As Only HE Can and LOL

It's been a while since we last mocked Eric Swalwell here on Twitchy. Oh, he's not gotten any smarter or stopped posting stupid stuff, we just realized our readers were getting tired of seeing him owned over and over and over again. But now that Trump has won Swalwell is trolling harder than ever before ...

Don't get us wrong, that doesn't mean we'll cover him more, especially when his level of trolling looks like this.

People are saying that Trump is the VP and Elon is the President. But that’s not accurate. Trump is more like Press Secretary.



Trump is the mouth.

Elon is the muscle. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 21, 2024

BUT if we someone with an exceptional DROP on Swalwell ... someone like James Woods ... well then, it's a moral imperative that we write it.

One might even call it our DUTY.

Woods with the TKO:

Wait until Kash Patel takes a deep dive into this creep’s Fang Fang history. Treason has no statute of limitations and the penalty is rather severe. https://t.co/vzv2crmEAg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 22, 2024

Thinking we're about to see a lot of justice with a dash of karma being served up to a lot of horrible, miserable, corrupt, evil people and oh yeah, Swalwell should definitely be on that list. Maybe twice.

Others chimed in on Swalwell's sad little dig:

So Trump is not a dangerous dictator anymore? — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 21, 2024

They did this last time he was president. One minute they would scream about how he was an evil dictator and then the next they'd call him stupid. Seems they still haven't made up their minds on what it is exactly he is.

Wait. You said Trump was a dictator. Now you are saying he is a puppet. Which is it?



Keep better track of your BS propaganda. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 21, 2024

Remember when you farted like a pond duck eating cantalope on live TV? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 21, 2024

Ooh, ooh, we remember. And they tried to claim it was just his coffee cup sliding on the desk? Heh.

What are people saying about you sleeping with a Chinese spy? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 21, 2024

The same thing we've been saying since we found out about his Communist Chinese spy years ago ...

You need to grow up. Seriously. — Brent Munlin (@BrentMunlin) December 22, 2024

Remember when Eric tried to run for president and had to drop out because people wouldn't send him a dollar instead of eating a bag of potato chips?

Good times.

