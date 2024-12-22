So ... WHO'S Been Running the Country?! Biden's Term BY THE NUMBERS Is...
Flawless VICTORY! James Woods ENDS Eric Swalwell for Lame Elon Musk/Trump Dunk As Only HE Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on December 22, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

It's been a while since we last mocked Eric Swalwell here on Twitchy. Oh, he's not gotten any smarter or stopped posting stupid stuff, we just realized our readers were getting tired of seeing him owned over and over and over again. But now that Trump has won Swalwell is trolling harder than ever before ...

Don't get us wrong, that doesn't mean we'll cover him more, especially when his level of trolling looks like this.

BUT if we someone with an exceptional DROP on Swalwell ... someone like James Woods ... well then, it's a moral imperative that we write it.

One might even call it our DUTY.

Woods with the TKO:

Thinking we're about to see a lot of justice with a dash of karma being served up to a lot of horrible, miserable, corrupt, evil people and oh yeah, Swalwell should definitely be on that list. Maybe twice.

Others chimed in on Swalwell's sad little dig:

They did this last time he was president. One minute they would scream about how he was an evil dictator and then the next they'd call him stupid. Seems they still haven't made up their minds on what it is exactly he is.

Ooh, ooh, we remember. And they tried to claim it was just his coffee cup sliding on the desk? Heh.

The same thing we've been saying since we found out about his Communist Chinese spy years ago ...

Remember when Eric tried to run for president and had to drop out because people wouldn't send him a dollar instead of eating a bag of potato chips? 

Good times.

