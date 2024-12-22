Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER --> Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually...
DOGE Alert! Oilfield Rando Uses SKETCHY EPA 501c3 to Show What a SCAM Biden's Inflation Reduction Act IS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 22, 2024
ImgFlip

We can always rely on Twitchy fave Oilfield Rando to find bits and pieces of bills and budgets from the government that bureaucrats may not exactly want us to see. Not only does he find them, but he shares them for millions of people to see on X.

Knowledge is power, we just saw that in action with the CR.

Anywho, Rando thought X should see the following:

The post continues:

The recipient will utilize the funding to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants; deliver benefits of greenhouse gas- and air pollution-reducing projects to American communities, particularly low-income and disadvantaged communities (LIDACS); and mobilize financing and private capital to stimulate additional deployment of greenhouse gas- and air pollution-reducing projects. 

Specifically, the recipient -- formed by five of the country's most trusted housing, climate, and community investment groups -- will build and lead a national financing program to provide customized and affordable capital solutions for single-family and multi-family housing owners and developers, driving down costs and creating stronger, more affordable, more resilient homes.

Sounds like it's all butterflies and rainbows, right?

Wrong.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up. The Biden administration gave this group TWO BILLION (with a B!!!) and they don't even have a Chief Financial Officer yet. How the Hell can they even begin to budget without one? What a painful reminder that the Inflation Reduction Act is really just Biden hiding the Green New Deal in a bill while blatantly LYING to America about it.

Awwww, government at work. Gotta (not) love it.

Oh, man.

Ain't that the truth?

DOGE can't get here fast enough.

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN EPA GREEN NEW DEAL INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

