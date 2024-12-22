DOGE Alert! Oilfield Rando Uses SKETCHY EPA 501c3 to Show What a SCAM Biden's Inflation Reduction Act IS

We can always rely on Twitchy fave Oilfield Rando to find bits and pieces of bills and budgets from the government that bureaucrats may not exactly want us to see. Not only does he find them, but he shares them for millions of people to see on X.
Knowledge is power, we just saw that in action with the CR.
Anywho, Rando thought X should see the following:
Environmental Protection Agency grant (2024)— RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) December 22, 2024
Amount: $2,000,000,000
Recipient: Power Forward Communities, Inc
Purpose: Agreement provides funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to Power Forward Communities (PFC).
The recipient will utilize the funding to reduce…
The post continues:
The recipient will utilize the funding to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants; deliver benefits of greenhouse gas- and air pollution-reducing projects to American communities, particularly low-income and disadvantaged communities (LIDACS); and mobilize financing and private capital to stimulate additional deployment of greenhouse gas- and air pollution-reducing projects.
Specifically, the recipient -- formed by five of the country's most trusted housing, climate, and community investment groups -- will build and lead a national financing program to provide customized and affordable capital solutions for single-family and multi-family housing owners and developers, driving down costs and creating stronger, more affordable, more resilient homes.
Sounds like it's all butterflies and rainbows, right?
Wrong.
Another sketchy 501c3 created just to capture EPA funds authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2024
"Power Forward Communities" got its tax exempt status in March 2024, and immediately got a $2 BILLION grant from Biden
They don't even have a CFO apparently, they're hiring one! https://t.co/owlpucjFk0 pic.twitter.com/O7XipaypRB
HA HA HA HA HA
Sorry, but if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up. The Biden administration gave this group TWO BILLION (with a B!!!) and they don't even have a Chief Financial Officer yet. How the Hell can they even begin to budget without one? What a painful reminder that the Inflation Reduction Act is really just Biden hiding the Green New Deal in a bill while blatantly LYING to America about it.
Awwww, government at work. Gotta (not) love it.
And yes, you're seeing that right. Habitat for Humanity is a major player in this Greenhouse Gas Reduction fund scam.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2024
Shame on you, @Habitat_org
Oh, man.
Yet no one even questions why the government is "granting" money that is not theirs and borrowing the funds to do so.— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) December 22, 2024
Fund it and they will come.— BuzzLightSabre 🏴☠️ (@BuzzLightSabre) December 22, 2024
Ain't that the truth?
Follow the money at some point there will be a PAC contribution back to the Dem party.— John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) December 22, 2024
This is more of the government nonsense that @DOGE needs to eliminate.
Not only the dollars but the bureaucrats who have the power to OK grants like this.
DOGE can't get here fast enough.
