Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads NUKED Kamala the Most

Looking back at the Kamala Harris campaign, there are all sorts of issues, missteps, and flat out screw-ups we can see now because you know, hindsight is ALWAYS 2020. For example, Kamala picking Tim Walz as her running mate may well have been her biggest mistake of her campaign because woof, that guy was (is) a disaster. All of that being said, the Trump campaign still put in the work to beat her because that's just what Trump and his team does.

And you know what? While it was a lot of hard work, Kamala herself made their job a bit easier.

This is maybe the funniest thing we've seen yet about how Trump took down the Democrat's installed candidate.

Good behind the scenes read here on Trump campaign strategy from his top pollster and one of his top advisors. https://t.co/GymspfIk8J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 22, 2024

Kamala herself was their most effective ad.

Kamala's own words.

Every time she spoke or said anything - when they used it, they did real damage to her campaign. We knew her word salad was bad but apparently the majority of Americans ALSO thought it was bad. Bad enough, in fact, to help Trump beat her.

.@TonyFabrizioGOP was asked, "What did your data show was your most effective ad against her [Harris]?"



"There were several. Well, first, usually any ad where she was talking, was effective. Using her words. And there were a ton. In fact, there was so much, we couldn’t use all… https://t.co/NTU6hyuSZQ — stratton (@StrattonH) December 22, 2024

From POLITICO:

You have to remember, Kamala (she) spent the better part of the summer, the late summer after she was coronated, running ads about who she is, trying to define herself. And we were laying the wood to her. We were already defined. And I was telling people from our standpoint, she is a blank canvas and we’re holding a bucket of paint. And we started throwing the paint on the canvas very early, defining her as dangerously liberal, out of touch. And then they shifted their messaging to trying to attack Trump. It didn’t work. And it was all on the abortion topic. They threw that out there for a week — then they just kept on cycling stuff in and out, in and out. We were focused. We prosecuted four weeks of crime stuff. Then we moved to economics. And we stayed on economics all the way through, with the exception of introducing the trans ad. Would love to see Kamala's face when she realizes she was her own worst enemy, or rather, the Trump campaign's best weapon against herself.

Biden speeches were bad for the Democrats as well but at LEAST he had an excuse, sort of. He's old. He's mentally gone.

Kamala is just a doorknob.

Almost anything coming out of her mouth would work. — Jeanine Kincheloe (@Monklvr79) December 24, 2024

