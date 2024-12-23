Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)

'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on December 23, 2024

AOC does NOT want to talk about Biden's Migrant Crisis, especially after a Guatemalan illegal killed a woman on the subway by setting her on fire. Forget that the Trump administration had kicked this bastard out and the Biden admin not only let him back in but made sure he got where he wanted to go.

Biden has blood on his hands, as does every single Democrat supporting his border policies.

Like Sandy.

No WONDER she ran.

Watch: 

His post continues:

AOC blamed DANIEL PENNY for subways being unsafe, and encourages even MORE unvetted migrants to pour across the border.

She responded by falsely accusing me of assauIt, and even got the Capitol Police involved, who agreed I never touched her.

AOC is one of the WORST members of Congress, and her lack of action is costing the lives of innocent New Yorkers.

You never see Sotor put his hands on her but you do see her staff, bodyguard, whatever get physical with him.

She deliberately ran up the stairs to make a melodramatic mess of herself.

Yup, that's what we saw as well.

Definitely giving the point to Nick.

She's more than happy to talk to the Democrat-friendly legacy media.

How DARE he expect her to answer his questions! Does he not know who she is?!

Heh.

Name recognition?

Brain injuries?

Maybe both?

