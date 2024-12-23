Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)

AOC does NOT want to talk about Biden's Migrant Crisis, especially after a Guatemalan illegal killed a woman on the subway by setting her on fire. Forget that the Trump administration had kicked this bastard out and the Biden admin not only let him back in but made sure he got where he wanted to go.

Biden has blood on his hands, as does every single Democrat supporting his border policies.

Like Sandy.

No WONDER she ran.

Watch:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I confronted AOC at the Capitol over her refusal to condemn the Biden Migrant Crisis, which led to a migrant setting an innocent woman on fire today



AOC blamed DANIEL PENNY for subways being unsafe, and encourages even MORE unvetted migrants to pour across the… pic.twitter.com/g71lGW8JEv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 23, 2024

His post continues:

AOC blamed DANIEL PENNY for subways being unsafe, and encourages even MORE unvetted migrants to pour across the border. She responded by falsely accusing me of assauIt, and even got the Capitol Police involved, who agreed I never touched her. AOC is one of the WORST members of Congress, and her lack of action is costing the lives of innocent New Yorkers.

You never see Sotor put his hands on her but you do see her staff, bodyguard, whatever get physical with him.

She is such a melodramatic buffoon. She panics when legitimately challenged. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 23, 2024

She deliberately ran up the stairs to make a melodramatic mess of herself.

To us it looked like that guy was threatening you that you were going to "slip on the stairs" and while you were getting in AOC's face and obviously intentionally being a pest she was claiming you touched her which it doesn't look like you did. In fact, the guy was roughing you. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 23, 2024

Yup, that's what we saw as well.

Nick vs. AOC this drama is exactly what I love. Quick, grab the popcorn!🍿👀 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2024

Definitely giving the point to Nick.

She’s a coward. All mouth when the MSM news cameras are on her though. — Draugr (@DraugrMan) December 23, 2024

She's more than happy to talk to the Democrat-friendly legacy media.

Typical Democrat. Refuses to acknowledge real problems, posts stupid irrelevant videos on instagram. Prosecutes reporters who ask real questions. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) December 23, 2024

How DARE he expect her to answer his questions! Does he not know who she is?!

That poor bartender. 😂😂😂 — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) December 23, 2024

Heh.

Why do the people in her district keep voting her in? — Mimi #WeLoveYouCatherine👑 (@dsteffey) December 23, 2024

Name recognition?

Brain injuries?

Maybe both?

