Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 24, 2024
A fatal boat explosion rocked a Fort Lauderdale, Florida marina Tuesday evening. The blast happened while the boat was near a dock. One person was killed while several others were rushed to the hospital. Flames from the explosion spread to another boat before firefighters could get the blaze under control.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many posters are speculating about what caused the explosion. Several with experience with boats weighed-in.

Many were surprised that a man close to the explosion appeared to be uninjured in the blast.

Five people were taken to the hospital, three with traumatic injuries. Divers found one victim’s body floating in the water. An official cause for the explosion has yet to be released.

