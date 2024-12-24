Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video

A fatal boat explosion rocked a Fort Lauderdale, Florida marina Tuesday evening. The blast happened while the boat was near a dock. One person was killed while several others were rushed to the hospital. Flames from the explosion spread to another boat before firefighters could get the blaze under control.

Boat explosion and fire occurred at a Fort Lauderdale marina around 5:55 PM. Several people were injured.



Footage is courtesy of EarthCam. pic.twitter.com/ZbvUKqhymJ — David Vergel (@DavidVergel97) December 24, 2024

🚨#UPDATE: Here’s the slowed-down footage showing multiple passengers being thrown from the boat due to the explosion. pic.twitter.com/GHfjOI3YKf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 24, 2024

Many posters are speculating about what caused the explosion. Several with experience with boats weighed-in.

Does anyone know what exactly happened to cause the explosion? — Jeremy David (@jsibs5) December 24, 2024

Didn’t run the bilge fans before starting. They blow the fumes from the fuel out of the engine bay — Austin. (@RecDiggity) December 24, 2024

💯 %. Taking on fuel without running the blower — Roy D Mercer (@RoyDMercerr) December 24, 2024

Turn your exhaust fans on people , they are typically supposed to be on for about 3/4 minutes before ignition…



The problem with boats is the gasoline vapors build up and if you don’t exhaust them this could unfortunately happen …



🙏 for everyone involved — FriendlyCitizenJoe 🍌 𝕏 (@FCJOriginal) December 24, 2024

Hubby who use to have a boat like this said they dud not start pump 1st to get all gas fumes out but instead started & the fumes blew up. Obviously they didnt know what they were doing — Kim Pepper-Kraft (@KimPepperKraft) December 24, 2024

Many were surprised that a man close to the explosion appeared to be uninjured in the blast.

How does that guy in the red shirt just walk away?



It's a miracle he survived. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) December 24, 2024

Five people were taken to the hospital, three with traumatic injuries. Divers found one victim’s body floating in the water. An official cause for the explosion has yet to be released.