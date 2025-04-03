Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to Stop Trump's Voting EO

The Democrats, who claim to be super serious about election integrity, are suing the Trump administration. Why? They're upset by President Trump's executive order that would deny federal funding to states that don't require voters to prove they're U.S. citizens:

The Democratic Party on Monday asked a U.S. court to block Republican President Donald Trump's executive order overhauling the election system, arguing the changes risked denying eligible U.S. citizens the right to vote. In a lawsuit against the Trump administration filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the Democratic National Committee said Trump exceeded his authority in the March 25 order by requiring voters to prove they are U.S. citizens, preventing states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day, and threatening to take federal funding away from states that do not comply.

The Democrats being so visibly upset by making proof of U.S. citizenship a voting requirement pretty much are saying the quiet part out loud again.

Senator Mike Lee responded this way:

Why are top Democrats suing to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections?



You know why. pic.twitter.com/IxciF63kB9 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Elon Musk needed just one word to explain why the Dems are against proving citizenship (or all voter ID laws for that matter):

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer had a laughable response to Musk:

Republicans are denying elections. That’s the fraud.



That’s what our lawsuit is about. Trump’s election-denying executive order. https://t.co/iopRYjsY3S — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2025

Nice try, Chuck, but no.

Democrats know it’s practically impossible for them to win on a national scale at this point, so they HAVE to import and create “voters” out of thin air.



We HAVE to implement solid election integrity measures prior to 2026.



Or else it’ll be too late. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 3, 2025

Speaking of "election denying":

So you’re suing to make sure noncitizens can vote—because “Republicans are denying elections”? https://t.co/4WtKO9FgGs — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 3, 2025

As usual, gaslighting and projection is all the Dems have at this point.

Democrats want illegal immigrants to vote. That’s the fraud.



That’s what your lawsuit is about. https://t.co/u8dR4c1O1T — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 3, 2025

As usual, if you want to know what the Dems are up to just pay attention to the accusations they're lobbing at the other side.