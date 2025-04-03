CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
College Republicans Table-Flipping Professor Identified and Reported

Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to Stop Trump's Voting EO

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on April 03, 2025
Twitchy Meme

The Democrats, who claim to be super serious about election integrity, are suing the Trump administration. Why? They're upset by President Trump's executive order that would deny federal funding to states that don't require voters to prove they're U.S. citizens: 

The Democratic Party on Monday asked a U.S. court to block Republican President Donald Trump's executive order overhauling the election system, arguing the changes risked denying eligible U.S. citizens the right to vote. 

In a lawsuit against the Trump administration filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, the Democratic National Committee said Trump exceeded his authority in the March 25 order by requiring voters to prove they are U.S. citizens, preventing states from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day, and threatening to take federal funding away from states that do not comply.

The Democrats being so visibly upset by making proof of U.S. citizenship a voting requirement pretty much are saying the quiet part out loud again. 

Senator Mike Lee responded this way:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk needed just one word to explain why the Dems are against proving citizenship (or all voter ID laws for that matter): 

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer had a laughable response to Musk:

Nice try, Chuck, but no. 

Speaking of "election denying":

As usual, gaslighting and projection is all the Dems have at this point.

As usual, if you want to know what the Dems are up to just pay attention to the accusations they're lobbing at the other side.

