JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a Broken U.S. Census

Vice President JD Vance fully comprehends how Democrats have used gerrymandering and counting illegal aliens in the census to not only stack the deck against Republicans but to dilute the voting power of American citizens.

Advertisement

Here’s Vance saying what needs to be said. (WATCH)

🔥@JDVance lays out the FACTS on redistricting wars: Republicans are finally fighting back against big Blue State gerrymanders and census-counted illegals.



“The only real way to fight back against it is for us to redistrict as aggressively as these hard blue states have done." pic.twitter.com/v8lsUEfuFH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Nobody can clearly justify the things that need to be done better than our VP!! — joan (@J58golf) August 9, 2025

We continue to be impressed by Vance.

Commenters are glad Vance is highlighting one of the most egregious ways the census hurts American voters, regardless of party.

He identified one of the worst absurdities of all- counting criminal aliens.



That needs to change. Immediately.



Citizens determine the fate of their country; no one else. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 9, 2025

Census reform for congressional apportionment purposes is of utmost priority. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

All Republicans need to get off the sidelines on this issue NOW.

Posters say they are tired of the Democrats’ hypocrisy.

Democrats have been doing this stuff for DECADES, claiming it 'strengthens democracy'...



...yet when Republicans do the same, they claim it 'threatens democracy'? Really? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 9, 2025

From the book of, "It's Only Bad if Republicans Do It" — Fluffy Pickles (@FluffyPickles1) August 9, 2025

That’s the way this game always works.



Finally we’re getting a team on the field. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

It’s apparent Democrats never expected Republicans to copy their game plan and stand up to them.

Commenters see the change and welcome it.

On thing that the Democrats have long been able to rely upon is that Conservatives will not do as they do.



Those days are (or ought to be) over.

Time to do unto others as they have gone unto us.



Across the board. — Mustang '72-'92⚓️USN (ret.) (@Paul_at_PSG) August 9, 2025

Republicans should have fought back long ago, but it's better late than never.



We need real fighters! — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) August 9, 2025

Redistricting and deportation will expose how truly unpopular the Democrat Party is with Americans. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 9, 2025

This is correct. If Republicans are successful in creating a level playing field through redistricting and removing illegal aliens from the census, the true unpopularity of the Democrat Party will be on display for all to see.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.