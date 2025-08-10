Dem Jamie Raskin Runs Crying to CNN as Trump’s ‘Political Revenge Tour’ Makes...
JD Vance Lays Out Why Republicans Are Attacking Blue State Gerrymandering and a Broken U.S. Census

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:18 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

Vice President JD Vance fully comprehends how Democrats have used gerrymandering and counting illegal aliens in the census to not only stack the deck against Republicans but to dilute the voting power of American citizens.

Advertisement

Here’s Vance saying what needs to be said. (WATCH)

We continue to be impressed by Vance.

Commenters are glad Vance is highlighting one of the most egregious ways the census hurts American voters, regardless of party.

All Republicans need to get off the sidelines on this issue NOW.

Posters say they are tired of the Democrats’ hypocrisy.

It’s apparent Democrats never expected Republicans to copy their game plan and stand up to them.

Commenters see the change and welcome it.

This is correct. If Republicans are successful in creating a level playing field through redistricting and removing illegal aliens from the census, the true unpopularity of the Democrat Party will be on display for all to see.

