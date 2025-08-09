Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia...
VIP
George Will’s Painful Prescription: a Breeze for the Rich, a Nightmare for the...
AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30
VIP
The Left Is No Longer Our Ideological Majority, and They Know It
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them...
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump...
Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment
AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Stu...
Pot, Meet Kettle: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Repulsive Liberal Scolds' Drive Folks Away From...
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...

Stephen Colbert Puts on a 'Wittle Pwince Vance' Mask and Riffs on Debunked Story

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 09, 2025
Imgflip

This is doesn't watch (and hasn't watched) "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." The night he announced to his audience that the show had been canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam Schiff, which should give you a good idea of the entertainment value on offer. He's since had on popular celebrities like Robert B. Reich. Several liberals had freakouts, claiming that Colbert was canceled not for losing $40 million a year but for criticizing President Donald Trump, which is not allowed under his authoritarian dictatorship. If that were true, they wouldn't be keeping him on the air until next May.

Advertisement

We imagine, like everyone else who's left the media landscape, either by being fired or accepting buyouts, that Colbert will end up with a podcast that will cost significantly less than $100 million to produce. Despite his inflated salary and limited time left on the air, he's taking a summer hiatus. He didn't tape his final show, though, without taking pot shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance … over a story that's since been debunked.

Variety reports:

On Thursday, during his final “Late Show” taping before a summer hiatus, Colbert referenced a Daily Beast story about Vice President JD Vance ordering that an Ohio river’s water level be raised for a boat trip he took for his birthday recently.

“This is such an insane, spoiled-baby emperor move that I have no choice but to break out my new character: Wittle Pwince Vance,” Colbert said, using a baby voice and taking out a mask of Vance’s face wearing a crown. “Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye! I want my wiver waised for my birthday! Also, I don’t like how bwue the sky is — paint it wed! Now, give me juice box.” When a staffer handed Colbert a juice box, he whined, “Not fwuit juice — apple! Kill him! Kill him!”

How could CBS cancel a comedy goldmine like that? How many writers did it take to come up with that bit?

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Advertisement

Either Colbert knew and didn't care, or is so inside his bubble that he didn't know The Guardian's story about the Army Corps of Engineers raising the water level of an Ohio river so Vance could improve the kayaking conditions for his birthday outing had been debunked.

Yes, water was diverted to raise the river, but it was ordered by the Secret Service so their motorboats could guard the vice president.

Who wants to pay this man tens of millions? Netflix? Amazon?

Remember how quick Netflix was to sign a production deal with Barack and Michele Obama the minute he left office?

Maybe he's looking in the wrong places.

Advertisement

Having an entire writers' room of so-called comedy writers to come up with a cringeworthy bit on Vance based on a debunked story? We can't imagine why his show is losing tens of millons.

Poor guy wants us to think "Wittle Pwince Vance" is going to have him executed for his edgy humor when, instead, he's going on vacation and still getting paid.

***

Tags:

CBS NEWS JD VANCE STEPHEN COLBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
Amy Curtis
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
Brett T.
Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia James
Brett T.
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters justmindy
Advertisement