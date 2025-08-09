Stephen Colbert Puts on a 'Wittle Pwince Vance' Mask and Riffs on Debunked Story

This is doesn't watch (and hasn't watched) "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." The night he announced to his audience that the show had been canceled, his guest was Sen. Adam Schiff, which should give you a good idea of the entertainment value on offer. He's since had on popular celebrities like Robert B. Reich. Several liberals had freakouts, claiming that Colbert was canceled not for losing $40 million a year but for criticizing President Donald Trump, which is not allowed under his authoritarian dictatorship. If that were true, they wouldn't be keeping him on the air until next May.

We imagine, like everyone else who's left the media landscape, either by being fired or accepting buyouts, that Colbert will end up with a podcast that will cost significantly less than $100 million to produce. Despite his inflated salary and limited time left on the air, he's taking a summer hiatus. He didn't tape his final show, though, without taking pot shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance … over a story that's since been debunked.

Stephen Colbert signed off from #TheLateShow for the rest of the summer with a dig at CBS for canceling him: “Netflix, call me. I’m available in June. I will also entertain offers from Amazon."https://t.co/llPQ8Np3jW pic.twitter.com/yrIioJqQjA — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2025

Variety reports:

On Thursday, during his final “Late Show” taping before a summer hiatus, Colbert referenced a Daily Beast story about Vice President JD Vance ordering that an Ohio river’s water level be raised for a boat trip he took for his birthday recently. “This is such an insane, spoiled-baby emperor move that I have no choice but to break out my new character: Wittle Pwince Vance,” Colbert said, using a baby voice and taking out a mask of Vance’s face wearing a crown. “Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye! I want my wiver waised for my birthday! Also, I don’t like how bwue the sky is — paint it wed! Now, give me juice box.” When a staffer handed Colbert a juice box, he whined, “Not fwuit juice — apple! Kill him! Kill him!”

How could CBS cancel a comedy goldmine like that? How many writers did it take to come up with that bit?

Either Colbert knew and didn't care, or is so inside his bubble that he didn't know The Guardian's story about the Army Corps of Engineers raising the water level of an Ohio river so Vance could improve the kayaking conditions for his birthday outing had been debunked.

Yes, water was diverted to raise the river, but it was ordered by the Secret Service so their motorboats could guard the vice president.

Who wants to pay this man tens of millions? Netflix? Amazon?

“You owe me. I did what you asked” — Matt Wright (@mattwr) August 9, 2025

Remember how quick Netflix was to sign a production deal with Barack and Michele Obama the minute he left office?

Chances are he’ll be available way before then. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 9, 2025

There's using the company's fax machine to send out your resume ... and then there's this. — Dianny (@DiannyRants) August 9, 2025

Pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to lose $40M or so per year. — desertduck (@DesertDuck4Lyfe) August 9, 2025

Maybe he's looking in the wrong places.

Anybody wanna place odds on the chances of Colbert returning after summer hiatus? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 9, 2025

I believe they'll avoid him like the plague. The cultural shift to the right is just starting and will gain momentum. There's no place for his brand of "comedy" in America's future. — Silent Majority (@risingsilent) August 9, 2025

Having an entire writers' room of so-called comedy writers to come up with a cringeworthy bit on Vance based on a debunked story? We can't imagine why his show is losing tens of millons.

Wow so Netflix and Amazon haven't jumped on this massive opportunity already, eh? — Antithetically Ninotchka (@celeeandme) August 9, 2025

"How would you like to lose tens of millions of dollars?" pic.twitter.com/JlhXp2w9md — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) August 9, 2025

They going to run "best of Colbert," (aka just commercials) the rest of the summer? — Average Houstonian (@TX_HeatMiser) August 9, 2025

Please hire me, but wait til I get back from my month in Lake Como. — B36Peacemaker (@B36Peacemaker) August 9, 2025

Poor guy wants us to think "Wittle Pwince Vance" is going to have him executed for his edgy humor when, instead, he's going on vacation and still getting paid.

***