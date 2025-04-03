Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL

If tens of thousands of Jamie Raskin's constituents are federal employees, it's no wonder he's opposed to Trump decentralizing the federal government. We imagine it's a lot like Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who rely on federal employees who vote for more and bigger government, aka voting Democrat. Maryland and Virginia could be red states without the tens of thousands of blue voters employed by the government.

And they know it.

Raskin laid it on thick here, going so far as to call these employees patriots.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Tens of thousands of my constituents devote their careers to public service. They go to work every day to help America, often passing up lucrative opportunities in the private sector. They are patriots and we should thank them, not vilify them and drive them from public service. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 2, 2025

Wait, what now? Should we thank them for being overpaid? Should we thank them for throwing a fit about going back into the office? We pay them; we don't have to thank them.

They all work for us like Jamie - he seems to forget that.

Hahaha. They do it for a twice monthly paycheck that has few if any performance penalties. They aren’t “owed” a paycheck if they’re not performing or are redundant. We can’t afford a high pay make work program. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 3, 2025

BUT THEY'RE PATRIOTS.

Their positions were a waste of money. Now they can get those lucrative private sector jobs you talk about. — tony📒 (@tonytypesalot) April 3, 2025

Right? Trump just did them all a favor. Now they can go get those super-rich jobs in the private sector they've been giving up just so they can serve.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Much of the public service consists of making the lives of the rest of us harder. Audits, permit approvals, requiring more and more forms and reports and consultations to do... anything.



Americans outside of government will live happier, more productive lives when many of these… — matt dooley (@mdooley) April 3, 2025

It's very true. You never hear anyone say, 'Wow, dealing with that federal agency today was so easy and made things SO MUCH better.'

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================