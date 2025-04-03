Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs so They Can Serve and LOL

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 03, 2025
Screenshotted meme

If tens of thousands of Jamie Raskin's constituents are federal employees, it's no wonder he's opposed to Trump decentralizing the federal government. We imagine it's a lot like Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who rely on federal employees who vote for more and bigger government, aka voting Democrat. Maryland and Virginia could be red states without the tens of thousands of blue voters employed by the government.

And they know it.

Raskin laid it on thick here, going so far as to call these employees patriots.

Stop laughing. 

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Wait, what now? Should we thank them for being overpaid? Should we thank them for throwing a fit about going back into the office? We pay them; we don't have to thank them.

They all work for us like Jamie - he seems to forget that.

BUT THEY'RE PATRIOTS.

Right? Trump just did them all a favor. Now they can go get those super-rich jobs in the private sector they've been giving up just so they can serve. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's very true. You never hear anyone say, 'Wow, dealing with that federal agency today was so easy and made things SO MUCH better.'

Heh.

