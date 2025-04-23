Libs of TikTok Slams WaPo for Its Story on Meta Allowing Disparaging Remarks About Trans People

Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Spent $42,000 on Childcare After the Election
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Journalism meme

She's no longer with the Washington Post, so at least we know it's not Taylor Lorenz hassling Libs of TikTok about "stochastic terrorism." No, this story is about Meta's (Facebook's) Oversight Board deciding to leave up two "controversial" posts about trans people. Reporter Naomi Nix reached out to Libs of TikTok about the controversial anti-trans posts that somehow made it past Meta's Oversight Board:

My name is Naomi … I am working on a piece shortly about a recent decision by the [Meta] Oversight Board to uphold a decision by Meta to leave up two controversial posts about trans people…. Our story will report that the posts that were being reviewed by the Oversight Board were posted by Libs of TikTok. We will of course mention the context that some people [me] think that such content could open the door to more real world harm against trans people….. Let me know if you want to throw in a comment.

We will of course mention the real-world harm you're inciting against trans people.

Before commenting, Libs of TikTok wanted to know which two posts Nix was referring to. "And who 'blamed' us for sparking threats?"

No, WaPo's story wasn't going to identify the specific posts in its piece. They were too controversial to publish on the pages of the Washington Post, apparently. 

Here's the story:

Yep … they wanted to make sure they did the bare minimum to count as "journalism."

Just trust us, they were disparaging of trans people.

Us too … just how "controversial" and "disparaging" were these posts? And who decided? The "journalists," obviously.

***

