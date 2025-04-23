Libs of TikTok Slams WaPo for Its Story on Meta Allowing Disparaging Remarks About Trans People

She's no longer with the Washington Post, so at least we know it's not Taylor Lorenz hassling Libs of TikTok about "stochastic terrorism." No, this story is about Meta's (Facebook's) Oversight Board deciding to leave up two "controversial" posts about trans people. Reporter Naomi Nix reached out to Libs of TikTok about the controversial anti-trans posts that somehow made it past Meta's Oversight Board:

Advertisement

My name is Naomi … I am working on a piece shortly about a recent decision by the [Meta] Oversight Board to uphold a decision by Meta to leave up two controversial posts about trans people…. Our story will report that the posts that were being reviewed by the Oversight Board were posted by Libs of TikTok. We will of course mention the context that some people [me] think that such content could open the door to more real world harm against trans people….. Let me know if you want to throw in a comment.

We will of course mention the real-world harm you're inciting against trans people.

Before commenting, Libs of TikTok wanted to know which two posts Nix was referring to. "And who 'blamed' us for sparking threats?"

No, WaPo's story wasn't going to identify the specific posts in its piece. They were too controversial to publish on the pages of the Washington Post, apparently.

Here's the story:

Meta's advisory board approves videos containing disparaging remarks about trans people, in a first test of looser content rules introduced in January. https://t.co/z48IeFQGqu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 23, 2025

Oh no! Opinions you don’t like!?! The horror!!! — Cato Sinclair (@Catoclysmos) April 23, 2025

This is so very evidently a threadbare attempt at saying, "We reached out for comment," without actually giving you the chance to respond.



It should be a basic courtesy to say, "Here is the information we're talking about." It's extremely sus that they don't want to bring it up. — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) April 23, 2025

Yep … they wanted to make sure they did the bare minimum to count as "journalism."

The corporate media are pissed Americans have rejected trans lunacy even though they pushed it hard these past 8 years. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) April 23, 2025

But journalism!!!! — Doctor G0nz0 (@Mr__Alucard) April 23, 2025

“We are not going to identify the specific posts” was all I needed to read. It’s shocking to me that the mainstream media doesn’t understand that the internet is forever and we will always come with receipts. — Tonigirl from the D. (@Tonigirlie) April 23, 2025

Just trust us, they were disparaging of trans people.

Does @wapo want to be a tabloid or a newspaper? — W Mike Burke 🇺🇸 🇦🇷 (@WMikeBurke) April 23, 2025

Corrupt loathsome water-carrying hacks. Yeah, @JeffBezos is sure cleaning things up there, huh? — Jim Vinoski (@JimVinoski) April 23, 2025

Now I really want to know which post they're talking about. — Regina Faubus (@ReginaFaub1701) April 23, 2025

Us too … just how "controversial" and "disparaging" were these posts? And who decided? The "journalists," obviously.

***