HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean Cain AIN'T Havin' It

If we see one more person claiming what Trump is doing is NOT what his supporters voted for, we may just 'bite our thumb at thee.'

Seriously.

We get it. People like Stephanie Ruhle believe they're smarter than everyone else and, therefore, must tell them what they did and did not vote for HOWEVER ...

Advertisement

Folks who were unhappy with the economy did NOT vote for tariffs.

They voted for Trump’s promise to lower inflation.

His choice of action - tariff implementation will INCREASE inflation. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 3, 2025

... it's just not true. For example, Trump absolutely campaigned on tariffs.

He won.

Bigly.

It's not like Trump campaigned on other things, got elected, and THEN started talking about and pushing tariffs. He's been talking about them for years.

Dean Cain was good enough to shut Ruhle down, and he did it in such a charming and polite way.

Horseshit. He campaigned on this. We voted for it. https://t.co/uxEttqozNP — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 3, 2025

Okay, FINE, charming, and polite for Twitchy. But who can blame him for being irritated with this talking point? It's all we've heard from the left since the day after Trump officially took office. Instead of dealing with why their party is at an all-time low, they're been trying to tell Trump voters that they didn't vote for what Trump is doing.

And it's just not true.

Maybe if they spent a little more time trying to figure out WHY we voted for Trump and not them, they could actually raise their approval ratings a little. You'd think by now they'd have figured out that 'orange man bad' only goes so far.

He quite literally campaigned on it. Were you under a rock the entire time? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 3, 2025

Yes. Yes she was.

Did the folks that voted for Biden's 'decency in the WH' vote for a mental corpse who would raise inflation by 21% over his term? You are selective in your criticisms which makes them seem a lot more like campaign contributions than journalism. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) April 3, 2025

I voted for this. — SoulFliesFree (@soulfliesfree) April 3, 2025

LOL 😂🤣😂 He's been talking about this for 40 years. — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) April 3, 2025

He literally spoke about it at every campaign rally — GrokTheFuture🇧🇷 (Parody) (@jeffreyaddingt3) April 3, 2025

Literally.

But nice try, Steph.

============================================================

Related:

Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit

'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)

IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan Is Accidentally HILARIOUS

Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be Paying More Taxes (Watch)

For WORKING Men and Women: Former Anti-Trumper SHOCKS Lefties with Straight-Fire Pro-Tariff Rant (Watch)

============================================================