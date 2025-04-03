CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
College Republicans Table-Flipping Professor Identified and Reported

HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean Cain AIN'T Havin' It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on April 03, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

If we see one more person claiming what Trump is doing is NOT what his supporters voted for, we may just 'bite our thumb at thee.' 

Seriously.

We get it. People like Stephanie Ruhle believe they're smarter than everyone else and, therefore, must tell them what they did and did not vote for HOWEVER ...

...  it's just not true. For example, Trump absolutely campaigned on tariffs.

He won.

Bigly.

It's not like Trump campaigned on other things, got elected, and THEN started talking about and pushing tariffs. He's been talking about them for years. 

Dean Cain was good enough to shut Ruhle down, and he did it in such a charming and polite way.

Okay, FINE, charming, and polite for Twitchy. But who can blame him for being irritated with this talking point? It's all we've heard from the left since the day after Trump officially took office. Instead of dealing with why their party is at an all-time low, they're been trying to tell Trump voters that they didn't vote for what Trump is doing.

And it's just not true.

Maybe if they spent a little more time trying to figure out WHY we voted for Trump and not them, they could actually raise their approval ratings a little. You'd think by now they'd have figured out that 'orange man bad' only goes so far.

Yes. Yes she was.

Literally.

But nice try, Steph.

