For WORKING Men and Women: Former Anti-Trumper SHOCKS Lefties with Straight-Fire Pro-Tariff Rant (Watch)

Former anti-Trumper Batya Ungar-Sargon supports his efforts with tariffs.
Right?
Far be it for us to try to explain how she set the record straight on Trump's tariffs while on with Piers Morgan. We'll just let her explain it for herself. Note that the video is longish but definitely worth your while.
Here's the truth about tariffs: For 60 years they destroyed the American working class to funnel money upwards into the pockets of the rich. Donald Trump is the first president in generations to tell Wall Street to screw itself—he's for the working men and women of this country. pic.twitter.com/sCZRFeITYh— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 3, 2025
From our sister site, RedState:
Piers Morgan and the other guests didn’t even interrupt her fiery speech because they looked absolutely transfixed:
But what I find so frustrating about the conversation around tariffs is that we all agree on the problem. We all agree that the de-industrialization of America led to the downward mobility of the American working class, depths of despair, people working multiple jobs and not being able to afford the American dream…
We all agree that it is deeply unfair for the American middle class to be bearing the burden of unfair tariffs from other countries...
But what's the point of these tariffs, and why are we coming down on our neighbors like Canada and Mexico? Because they're not stepping up to the plate on the fentanyl crisis and they're happily taking crucial manufacturing out of the U.S., she argued:
We have already seen these tariffs work, Piers; the number of people crossing the southern border is at zero. Fentanyl is at record lows... We have already seen $1.2 trillion in manufacturing invested in this country since January 21st. So they have already worked.
Told you guys, straight FIRE.
The truth about Trump is that he's a guy from Queens who made it big. He's Everyman. He's the self-made American man. If he drank beer, he'd probably go bowling on Thursday nights. He's not a snob; he's an extravert who really likes people. And he has a good heart and a generous…— Toots_Saucybottom (@TSaucybottom) April 3, 2025
Trump is the first president who’s more focused on Main Street than Wall Street.— Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) April 3, 2025
Establishment presidents have paid lip service to that phrase. In fact, establishment presidents probably INVENTED that phrase!
But as a lie…
Love him or hate him—Trump is the first to mean it.
Nailed it.— TrashDragon (@TrashDragon06) April 3, 2025
We shall see.
