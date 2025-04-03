For WORKING Men and Women: Former Anti-Trumper SHOCKS Lefties with Straight-Fire Pro-Tariff Rant (Watch)

Former anti-Trumper Batya Ungar-Sargon supports his efforts with tariffs.

Far be it for us to try to explain how she set the record straight on Trump's tariffs while on with Piers Morgan. We'll just let her explain it for herself. Note that the video is longish but definitely worth your while.

Here's the truth about tariffs: For 60 years they destroyed the American working class to funnel money upwards into the pockets of the rich. Donald Trump is the first president in generations to tell Wall Street to screw itself—he's for the working men and women of this country. pic.twitter.com/sCZRFeITYh

From our sister site, RedState:

Piers Morgan and the other guests didn’t even interrupt her fiery speech because they looked absolutely transfixed:

But what I find so frustrating about the conversation around tariffs is that we all agree on the problem. We all agree that the de-industrialization of America led to the downward mobility of the American working class, depths of despair, people working multiple jobs and not being able to afford the American dream… We all agree that it is deeply unfair for the American middle class to be bearing the burden of unfair tariffs from other countries...

But what's the point of these tariffs, and why are we coming down on our neighbors like Canada and Mexico? Because they're not stepping up to the plate on the fentanyl crisis and they're happily taking crucial manufacturing out of the U.S., she argued: