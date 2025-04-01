SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS Her (Watch)

Jasmine Crockett ... what a mess this woman is.

Whoever is advising her is either a Republican plant or even dumber than she is, which we didn't think was possible. You'd think even she would remember all of the nonsense she's pulled since she was first elected so she could spare herself some embarrassment here and there.

Advertisement

But nope.

For example, she lost her marbles (the few she has left) ranting about protecting the judiciary; apparently, she is determined to protect judges willing to play activist for the Democrat Party. There's only one problem with her rant, and thanks to Rep. Darrel Issa, we all know what that problem is.

Watch:

🔥Jasmine Crockett starts HYPERVENTILATING about protecting the institution of the judiciary — before PROMPTLY being reminded by @repdarrellissa that she cosponsored legislation to impeach Justices Thomas & Alito!



"AOC filed articles of impeachment on Justice Thomas & Alito.… pic.twitter.com/lQZwj3tAWT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

Post continues:

... "Mrs. Crockett was one of the cosponsors..." "It does seem interesting that when the shoe is on the other foot, everyone is self-righteous!" DANG!

Drag her, Darrell.

Where did she find Jerry Seinfeld's "Puffy Shirt?" Alway thought Kramer was onto something there... — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) April 1, 2025

"But I don't want to wear the puffy shirt!" Jerry Seinfeld — Tom Hlavin (@tom_hlavin) April 1, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She almost makes AOC seem smart …wait. Nope. — 🇺🇸Invisible Marine🇺🇸 (@usmcpibb) April 1, 2025

Almost.

============================================================

Related:

JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members

WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is Racist Was FALSE

Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It

HOOBOY! Trans Advocate Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW

============================================================