*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS Her (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett ... what a mess this woman is.

Whoever is advising her is either a Republican plant or even dumber than she is, which we didn't think was possible. You'd think even she would remember all of the nonsense she's pulled since she was first elected so she could spare herself some embarrassment here and there.

But nope.

For example, she lost her marbles (the few she has left) ranting about protecting the judiciary; apparently, she is determined to protect judges willing to play activist for the Democrat Party. There's only one problem with her rant, and thanks to Rep. Darrel Issa, we all know what that problem is.

Watch:

Post continues:

... "Mrs. Crockett was one of the cosponsors..."

"It does seem interesting that when the shoe is on the other foot, everyone is self-righteous!"

DANG!

Drag her, Darrell.

