'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on April 03, 2025
Meme

It would appear Greg Gutfeld is as sick of Joe Scarborough as the rest of us. We're thinking we should start some sort of club.

Heh.

Don't take our word for it, watch this:

Post continues:

"Sorry, Joe, saying the debate was like a shocking reason for Biden's downfall. It's like saying, oh, do you know Hunter Biden was a problem until I saw his artwork!"

"Keep yakking, you grifter!"

"This guy has always been more full of s*** than a cage full of chimps mainlining Metamucil!"

What he said.

All the boom. Every last drop of it.

In fact, this may go from boom to not-boom, to sorta-boom, then right back to the BIGGEST boom of all. It's just that good. Or maybe we're easily amused when it comes to Joe Scarborough.

You guys remember that, yes? Scarborough tried really hard to convince Americans not to believe their lying eyes.

Has he ever apologized for that?

Hrm.

============================================================

