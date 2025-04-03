'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN (Watch)

It would appear Greg Gutfeld is as sick of Joe Scarborough as the rest of us. We're thinking we should start some sort of club.

Heh.

Don't take our word for it, watch this:

Advertisement

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @greggutfeld ENDED Joe Scarborough's career with this takedown:



Joe Scarborough "will be remembered as the worst thing to happen to Florida since Ron Jeremy toured 'The Villages.'"



"Sorry, Joe, saying the debate was like a shocking reason for Biden's downfall.… pic.twitter.com/llWCaajkiA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 3, 2025

Post continues:

"Sorry, Joe, saying the debate was like a shocking reason for Biden's downfall. It's like saying, oh, do you know Hunter Biden was a problem until I saw his artwork!" "Keep yakking, you grifter!" "This guy has always been more full of s*** than a cage full of chimps mainlining Metamucil!"

What he said.

Boom.... — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) April 3, 2025

All the boom. Every last drop of it.

In fact, this may go from boom to not-boom, to sorta-boom, then right back to the BIGGEST boom of all. It's just that good. Or maybe we're easily amused when it comes to Joe Scarborough.

'This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second and I've known him for years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it.' — Richard (@Ergenton) April 3, 2025

You guys remember that, yes? Scarborough tried really hard to convince Americans not to believe their lying eyes.

Has he ever apologized for that?

Hrm.

============================================================

Related:

IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan Is Accidentally HILARIOUS

Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be Paying More Taxes (Watch)

For WORKING Men and Women: Former Anti-Trumper SHOCKS Lefties with Straight-Fire Pro-Tariff Rant (Watch)

HA! Angry Staffer Angrily Calls BS on Gas Under $3 In Some LAME Trump Gotcha and It Goes IMPRESSIVELY Bad

*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS Her (Watch)

============================================================