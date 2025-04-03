CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 03, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the Department of Health and Human Services, under the direction of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has laid off members from several agencies within the department, one of which is the National Institutes of Health, or NIH.

That may sound familiar since it was where Dr. Fauci came from.

Yeah. We made the same face.

Welp, they didn't just fire the heads of this department - they actually offered them new jobs. See, they're givers.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... offering reassignment to locations such as Alaska, Montana, and Oklahoma.’

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

So they didn't exactly fire them; they just offered them jobs they wouldn't necessarily want. And to be fair, this is definitely an underserved community. You'd think these patriots would jump at the chance to provide real help for real people who need it.

Heh.

Guess they care more about their cushy jobs in DC than they do helping people. Whoda thunk?

Browsing through X, we see that she retired, although, at this point, we can neither confirm nor deny if it's legit.

Eff them INDEED.

============================================================

