Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit

As Twitchy readers know, the Department of Health and Human Services, under the direction of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has laid off members from several agencies within the department, one of which is the National Institutes of Health, or NIH.

That may sound familiar since it was where Dr. Fauci came from.

Yeah. We made the same face.

Welp, they didn't just fire the heads of this department - they actually offered them new jobs. See, they're givers.

Take a look:

I’m dying.



This is savage.



The NIH institute heads fired by Bhattacharya were offered jobs in the Indian Health Services.



‘“This underserved community deserves the highest quality of service, and HHS needs individuals like you to deliver that service,” it says, offering… pic.twitter.com/11L8pCgWQO — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) April 3, 2025

Post continues:

... offering reassignment to locations such as Alaska, Montana, and Oklahoma.’

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

So they didn't exactly fire them; they just offered them jobs they wouldn't necessarily want. And to be fair, this is definitely an underserved community. You'd think these patriots would jump at the chance to provide real help for real people who need it.

Heh.

Guess they care more about their cushy jobs in DC than they do helping people. Whoda thunk?

UPDATE: Christine Grady, the wife of Dr. Anthony Fauci, was reassigned from the NIH to a regional offices of the Indian Health Service. She was given until Wednesday to decide whether she will help safe American Indians and Alaska Natives, or quit her job.



h/t @JD_Cashless pic.twitter.com/nnfMcidmq3 — @amuse (@amuse) April 3, 2025

Browsing through X, we see that she retired, although, at this point, we can neither confirm nor deny if it's legit.

Alaska and Montana are two of the most beautiful places on earth but they're not the wealthy suburbs of a giant metropolis our dedicated civil servants are used to. F them is my point. — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) April 3, 2025

Eff them INDEED.

