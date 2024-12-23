Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men

Our own Amy Curtis on Sunday did a post on the New York Times' question, "Could this 20-year-old be one of the Democrats' 'bro whisperers'?" As Curtis said, the Democrats have learned nothing. They've lost young men, despite the efforts of influencers like David Hogg, who praised Gov. Tim Walz as an example of "healthy masculinity." The Times wonders if the party can win young men back with TikTok influencers like Dean Withers, "who argues online with right-wing stars like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro." A world of advice to Withers … don't try to argue with Shapiro.

Ever since Kamala Harris lost the election, Democrats have been saying they need their own Joe Rogan. The thing is, they had their own Joe Rogan — his name was Joe Rogan, and their extreme leftist views moved him toward the right. He was happy to have Harris on for a three-hour interview (she allowed for one hour), but the Harris campaign just couldn't make it work.

Why are Democrats surprised they're losing the support of young white men when all they do is demonize young white men? It's a mystery.

To be honest, we'd never heard Withers before, so we wanted to share this quick clip of him reading from a script in a monotone.

This is their "bro whisperer" lmaoooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/3KY6mB9WR7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

And he's lying about abortion. What a great way to reach young men and address their concerns.

Until they are capable of seeing men- not “dudes,” not “bros,” but men- as human and equal, all of their outreach is going to consist of these minstrel show performances where they hire an example of what they think men should be to repeat back their own beliefs to them. https://t.co/UfeeuWQ487 — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) December 22, 2024

The problem with the video is the problem with the headline was the problem with Tim Walz is the problem everywhere: they do not have the conceptual language to see men as legitimate, so we get all these “why are you defective women?” speeches.https://t.co/soQgFgJNba — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) December 22, 2024

But Walz put on a camouflage hat and went pheasant hunting with the guys. How could that not work?

That guy was not very persuasive. — Hobbes the Cat (@Bannedforself) December 22, 2024

Maybe when he reaches puberty it might somehow work. — Mick (@GoodwilledDandy) December 23, 2024

They still believe the "messaging" is the issue, not the message itself. — New Age Critic (@newagecritic) December 23, 2024

This has to be some kind of joke. — Jury Nullification (@Bindlestiff646) December 22, 2024

Couldn't find someone who shaves? — Searching for sanity (@CfCaridi) December 22, 2024

The fact they use the term “bro” alone shows they are not sincere in appealing to young men they just want to browbeat them into being self flagellating — JayK (@Jaykayphx) December 22, 2024

Yea, remember the Dem's stupid White Dudes for Kamala campaign?



They can't even say the words "White men" even when they're trying to appeal directly to them. — Roscoe Proudfoot (@Proud_Feets) December 23, 2024

They believe that men are broken girls who exist to service women.



This person barely registers as male. — Aurelian of Rome 🕌 (@AurelianofRome) December 22, 2024

That kid is soft and delicate with no life experience; he appeals to no one other than weird, middle aged gay men who lurch towards pederasty.



The Democrats fail to understand normal young men look up to adventurers, athletes, and successful tough men who have done hard things. — Travis about the Town (@KarlMarxsux) December 22, 2024

The fact they are using the term “bro whisperer” just illustrates they have no idea how to connect with the average American male. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) December 22, 2024

It's right there in the headline … "bro whisperer." Maybe find a man who can talk to other men.

