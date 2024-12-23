VIP
Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on December 23, 2024
Our own Amy Curtis on Sunday did a post on the New York Times' question, "Could this 20-year-old be one of the Democrats' 'bro whisperers'?" As Curtis said, the Democrats have learned nothing. They've lost young men, despite the efforts of influencers like David Hogg, who praised Gov. Tim Walz as an example of "healthy masculinity." The Times wonders if the party can win young men back with TikTok influencers like Dean Withers, "who argues online with right-wing stars like Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro." A world of advice to Withers … don't try to argue with Shapiro.

Ever since Kamala Harris lost the election, Democrats have been saying they need their own Joe Rogan. The thing is, they had their own Joe Rogan — his name was Joe Rogan, and their extreme leftist views moved him toward the right. He was happy to have Harris on for a three-hour interview (she allowed for one hour), but the Harris campaign just couldn't make it work.

Why are Democrats surprised they're losing the support of young white men when all they do is demonize young white men? It's a mystery.

To be honest, we'd never heard Withers before, so we wanted to share this quick clip of him reading from a script in a monotone.

And he's lying about abortion. What a great way to reach young men and address their concerns.

But Walz put on a camouflage hat and went pheasant hunting with the guys. How could that not work?

It's right there in the headline … "bro whisperer." Maybe find a man who can talk to other men.

***

