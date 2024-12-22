They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'

Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 22, 2024
Twitter

The Democratic Party has a man problem. Men -- across the spectrum -- have walked away from the party this election cycle. They lost Black men, Hispanic men, and White men. Perhaps it was the lame attempts as painting Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz as the new masculinity, or these cringe ads.

Even Democrat John Fetterman said the Democrats' being insulting and condescending to men is a problem for the party.

But Democrats have not learned a darned thing from this election. We're fine with that, of course. It'll be so fun to try and watch them regain footing with men by hiring a 20-year-old 'bro whisperer':

More from The New York Times:

The “woke teen” in question is Dean Withers, a now-20-year-old liberal content creator who lives in Colorado. Mr. Withers has been debating politics online since 2022 but rapidly gained traction in the final stretch of an election in which Republicans improved their performance with young men.

Gen Z men have reported feeling economically dissatisfied and socially left behind, frustrations that President-elect Trump sought to channel with the help of an online “manosphere” of podcasters and influencers. In the aftermath of an election in which many Democrats believe they were outflanked online, some are scrambling to find bro whisperers of their own.

Yeah, that's not it.

Men do not need a 20-year-old guy to whisper to them.

That message is gone. Even Obama spent this election lecturing Black men on voting for Kamala (we all see how well that went over).

And telling men they have to do some public act of penance for being white men.

The 'White Dudes for Harris' Zoom call literally started off with an attack on masculinity.

THAT is the problem.

YUP.

Exactly this!

And the message isn't going to change any time soon.

Safe bet.

Once again, it wasn't the messaging that was the problem, it was the message.

And think a guy young enough to be most male voters' son is the solution.

Bingo.

Part of why Trump won is he connected with voters who felt other politicians had stopped caring about and paying attention to them.

There's a lesson to be learned there.

The Left forget Rogan isn't really Right-wing. He's Left-leaning, but they got so crazy and demanding they pushed him into the arms of the Right who were willing to listen to him even if they disagreed.

Nailed it.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY MALE MEN VOTERS WHITE MEN

