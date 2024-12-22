They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'

The Democratic Party has a man problem. Men -- across the spectrum -- have walked away from the party this election cycle. They lost Black men, Hispanic men, and White men. Perhaps it was the lame attempts as painting Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz as the new masculinity, or these cringe ads.

Even Democrat John Fetterman said the Democrats' being insulting and condescending to men is a problem for the party.

But Democrats have not learned a darned thing from this election. We're fine with that, of course. It'll be so fun to try and watch them regain footing with men by hiring a 20-year-old 'bro whisperer':

More from The New York Times:

The “woke teen” in question is Dean Withers, a now-20-year-old liberal content creator who lives in Colorado. Mr. Withers has been debating politics online since 2022 but rapidly gained traction in the final stretch of an election in which Republicans improved their performance with young men. Gen Z men have reported feeling economically dissatisfied and socially left behind, frustrations that President-elect Trump sought to channel with the help of an online “manosphere” of podcasters and influencers. In the aftermath of an election in which many Democrats believe they were outflanked online, some are scrambling to find bro whisperers of their own.

Yeah, that's not it.

Men do not need a 20-year-old guy to whisper to them.

That message is gone. Even Obama spent this election lecturing Black men on voting for Kamala (we all see how well that went over).

Democrats can compete for white men when they can credibly say that the lives of white men will be better with them in charge. Right now, they support race-based wealth transfers, racial preferences in hiring and government contracts, and telling your son he might be a girl. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) December 22, 2024

And telling men they have to do some public act of penance for being white men.

The 'White Dudes for Harris' Zoom call literally started off with an attack on masculinity.

THAT is the problem.

They are also losing black and Hispanic people to Trump — DA__GR (@DA_GR0) December 22, 2024

YUP.

Yes, the Democrats are very committed to delivering stuff to black constituents, but they’ve been so brain-poisoned by degenerate academics and pundits that they think the things black voters want delivered are more criminals to their neighborhoods. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) December 22, 2024

Exactly this!

The problem isn't the messaging.



The problem is the message. — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) December 22, 2024

And the message isn't going to change any time soon.

>Could this 20 y/o be one of the Democrats’ bro whisperers?



I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say no pic.twitter.com/beKjSRE6vn — Mark Milley’s Stylist 🇺🇸 (@Col_Crockett) December 22, 2024

Safe bet.

Look, we just need to have more "White Dudes For Democrats" fundraisers and s**tty influencers on Tik-Tok and Instagram and it'll totally make the Democrats win and stuff.



Because the messaging was the problem, not the "f**k you white dudes" message itself. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) December 22, 2024

Once again, it wasn't the messaging that was the problem, it was the message.

This is correct. Dems view white men as evil “colonialist oppressors” then wonder why white men vote Republican. — Solon (@Solon_Prime) December 22, 2024

And think a guy young enough to be most male voters' son is the solution.

True. They openly hate white men and blame all the faults of society on a single group, while excusing criminality of others. https://t.co/fRFn6ZIoNJ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 22, 2024

Bingo.

Conservatives need to stop rambling about abstract concepts when the other side is trying to destroy you.



Call them out for what they are: elitists waging war on young White men. https://t.co/qSatcU2oiq — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) December 22, 2024

Part of why Trump won is he connected with voters who felt other politicians had stopped caring about and paying attention to them.

There's a lesson to be learned there.

To me, the funniest thing about the concept of a “left wing Joe Rogan” is that the actual Joe Rogan is pretty left wing, even as it stands. Democrats and their ideology have gone so bats**t insane they drove him away. https://t.co/qu5XcXih4h — John R. Schwindt (@johnrschwindt) December 22, 2024

The Left forget Rogan isn't really Right-wing. He's Left-leaning, but they got so crazy and demanding they pushed him into the arms of the Right who were willing to listen to him even if they disagreed.

You'll notice, with these leftists, how it's never "let's listen to them". It's always "let's make sure they listen to us."



At the heart of it, they believe they're infallible, and I don't think that can be fixed by anything other than reality crashing on them. https://t.co/sZkadxCdb1 — Waldrada (@Waldrada) December 22, 2024

Nailed it.