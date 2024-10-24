George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
VIP
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them...
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...

THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With Black, Latino Men

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The next two weeks are going to be insane. So gird your loins and buckle your seat belts, cause it's gonna get bumpy.

The Kamala Harris campaign is in full-on panic mode. Trump is not only literally Hitler (again!), but he groped a model. Back in 1993. With a story that was debunked as a lie in about twelve seconds.

Advertisement

Why?

Because she's doing terribly with Black and Latino men.

Even Politico has to admit this, which probably makes them sad.

They write:

A new poll that includes large oversamples of young voters of color shows Donald Trump has massively increased his support among groups that he previously performed poorly with in 2020.

It underscores some of the challenges Kamala Harris has had connecting with younger male voters — a demographic that typically breaks for Democrats, but is showing signs of shifting away from the party this election cycle.

The GenForward survey, which ran from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 by the University of Chicago and included 2,359 eligible voters 18 to 40 years old, included some fascinating findings:

  • A quarter of young Black men are supporting Trump. (Black men overall backed President Joe Biden nearly nine to one in 2020.)
  • 44 percent of young Latino men said they'd back Trump, an improvement over the roughly 38 percent who backed him in 2020.

These numbers matter, because they can tilt the election in his favor.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

And not just -- checks notes -- weed, crypto, and small business loans.

Kamala offers nothing to the Black and Latino communities, least of all their men.

Sigh.

Probably right.

Seems to be.

Hitler sure was popular among Blacks and Latinos.

Or something.

This.

Exactly.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

u may not get these voters back in 2028. You could lose a generation of young men of color. That’s disastrous for the Democratic Party. And attacking these voters only makes things worse.

This writer agrees with all of this.

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DONALD TRUMP LATINOS MEN POLITICO POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
justmindy
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets
justmindy
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of Masculinity Isn't Winning Over Men
Amy Curtis
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them Attack Guy They Call Hitler Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement