THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With Black, Latino Men

The next two weeks are going to be insane. So gird your loins and buckle your seat belts, cause it's gonna get bumpy.

The Kamala Harris campaign is in full-on panic mode. Trump is not only literally Hitler (again!), but he groped a model. Back in 1993. With a story that was debunked as a lie in about twelve seconds.

Why?

Because she's doing terribly with Black and Latino men.

Even Politico has to admit this, which probably makes them sad.

New poll: Trump is getting record levels of support among young Black and Latino men https://t.co/mrA3nzEA0Z — POLITICO (@politico) October 23, 2024

They write:

A new poll that includes large oversamples of young voters of color shows Donald Trump has massively increased his support among groups that he previously performed poorly with in 2020. It underscores some of the challenges Kamala Harris has had connecting with younger male voters — a demographic that typically breaks for Democrats, but is showing signs of shifting away from the party this election cycle. The GenForward survey , which ran from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 by the University of Chicago and included 2,359 eligible voters 18 to 40 years old, included some fascinating findings: A quarter of young Black men are supporting Trump. (Black men overall backed President Joe Biden nearly nine to one in 2020.)

44 percent of young Latino men said they'd back Trump, an improvement over the roughly 38 percent who backed him in 2020.

These numbers matter, because they can tilt the election in his favor.

Perhaps it’s because they also care about the economy, inflation, border security, jobs and foreign wars & fact that this administration is sending another 20B to Ukraine, while they are struggling along with most Americans. They are not monolithic to the Democrat party… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 23, 2024

And not just -- checks notes -- weed, crypto, and small business loans.

Yeah I mean all voters want a real leader not some stand replacement-level swap in like Kamala Harris.



Starting to feel like curtains for the Kamala/Temu Terrible Twosome and they deserve every bit of the total humiliation.



Hateful bitter people who can't compete on merit. — Chris (@chriswithans) October 23, 2024

Kamala offers nothing to the Black and Latino communities, least of all their men.

So the Hitler thing is having the opposite effect... 🤔 — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) October 24, 2024

Just like Hitler — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 24, 2024

Hitler sure was popular among Blacks and Latinos.

In case you are wondering why Democrats are going to spend the next three weeks talking about Hitler: https://t.co/r24YLx4plR — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) October 24, 2024

And now we know why the fake Hitler narrative has reappeared so close to the election LMAO. https://t.co/9E7zZF0iq7 — Northodox (@unifiedprolife) October 24, 2024

IF (IF, IF, IF) true, this is an unmitigated disaster for the Democratic Party, not just for 2024. If young men of color are starting to vote like their white male counterparts (and if the GOP serves their needs, which isn’t guaranteed cause the GOP is stupid too), u may not get… https://t.co/MSZixWjSfD pic.twitter.com/SqCtwrBJik — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) October 23, 2024

The entire post reads:

u may not get these voters back in 2028. You could lose a generation of young men of color. That’s disastrous for the Democratic Party. And attacking these voters only makes things worse.

This writer agrees with all of this.