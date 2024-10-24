'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly'...
Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Oof, Wednesday October 23, 2024 may well have been the day that put the final nail in the Harris Campaign's coffin. Oh, don't get us wrong, there is enough alleged cheating and fortifying that could take place to somehow still push her across the finish line (God forbid), but in a common sense world where our elections are truly secured ... she's done. Ok, if we're being fair, in a common sense world Kamala Harris would never be a presidential candidate in the first place BUT we digress.

Even as The Atlantic pushed their bulls**t hit piece on Trump admiring Hitler and wishing he had generals like Hitler did, there were rumors of yet ANOTHER story dropping that would end Trump's campaign. Rumors included a minor and groping; we saw a dbag Democratic strategist teasing it to see if it would land. Heck, even the moronic Krassenstein brothers were trying to set the stage for a BOMBSHELL.

Which of course turned out to be a total dud from The Guardian:

Sooooo ... this allegedly happened in 1993.

Seriously.

And the model accusing Trump of groping here was NOT a minor and oh yeah, she sat on this for 31years and SHE WORKED FOR OBAMA.

We can't even make this up.

Oopsie.

Unreal. 

Sorry, that's not true. This is all TOO REAL and to be expected by the desperate a-holes on the Left.

If major leftist outlets ignored this story this tells you just how pathetic it really is ... 

And ummm, how does a White House official know anything about this? Hrm.

Right?

Yeah, nice try.

