Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)

Oof, Wednesday October 23, 2024 may well have been the day that put the final nail in the Harris Campaign's coffin. Oh, don't get us wrong, there is enough alleged cheating and fortifying that could take place to somehow still push her across the finish line (God forbid), but in a common sense world where our elections are truly secured ... she's done. Ok, if we're being fair, in a common sense world Kamala Harris would never be a presidential candidate in the first place BUT we digress.

Even as The Atlantic pushed their bulls**t hit piece on Trump admiring Hitler and wishing he had generals like Hitler did, there were rumors of yet ANOTHER story dropping that would end Trump's campaign. Rumors included a minor and groping; we saw a dbag Democratic strategist teasing it to see if it would land. Heck, even the moronic Krassenstein brothers were trying to set the stage for a BOMBSHELL.

Which of course turned out to be a total dud from The Guardian:

Donald Trump groped me in what felt like a ‘twisted game’ with Jeffrey Epstein, former model alleges https://t.co/fmMnKCfRMz — The Guardian (@guardian) October 23, 2024

Sooooo ... this allegedly happened in 1993.

Seriously.

And the model accusing Trump of groping here was NOT a minor and oh yeah, she sat on this for 31years and SHE WORKED FOR OBAMA.

We can't even make this up.

The liar in this story claims that she went on a walk with Epstein in 1993 by his Upper East Side home when he took her to see Trump.



There’s only one problem which is that Epstein didn’t move there until 1996. https://t.co/UmT6NtfGrK pic.twitter.com/tjkFGBGsiS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

Oopsie.

The woman accusing Trump of “groping” her 31 years ago… worked for Obama.



What a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/XyQqJREbwK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024

Unreal.

Sorry, that's not true. This is all TOO REAL and to be expected by the desperate a-holes on the Left.

Just In: Axios, Bloomberg, CBS and CNN allies have said they were approached about ‘the Trump story’ weeks ago and they all passed, per WH official — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 23, 2024

If major leftist outlets ignored this story this tells you just how pathetic it really is ...

And ummm, how does a White House official know anything about this? Hrm.

I'm sorry, per who — Latentem (@Latentem) October 24, 2024

Right?

Yeah, nice try.

