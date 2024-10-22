Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used It to...
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With...
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds...
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING...

Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Kamala Harris loves Gen Z.

We think?

It's hard to tell what the Hell she's actually talking about when you watch her speak BUT we're pretty sure she is talking about Gen Z and taking a moment to pander to them because she's basically lost the rest of the country. We have a surprise for her though, a lot of Gen Z does not LOVE her back. Especially straight young men.

As you watch this, take a look at the man over her left shoulder. Now, you can't see his entire face BUT watch his mouth. He's not nearly as amused with Kamala as she herself is:

Even Ben Shapiro can't deal with it:

We feel ya', bro.

Those millions of Democrats voting for her would vote for a bologna sandwich if there was a D by its name. True story. This is not a reflection of her being a good candidate, this is a reflection of how far too many Democrats fall into the blue no matter who voting bloc.

Boy HOWDY, does this read or WHAT?

Advertisement

