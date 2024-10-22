Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Kamala Harris loves Gen Z.

We think?

It's hard to tell what the Hell she's actually talking about when you watch her speak BUT we're pretty sure she is talking about Gen Z and taking a moment to pander to them because she's basically lost the rest of the country. We have a surprise for her though, a lot of Gen Z does not LOVE her back. Especially straight young men.

As you watch this, take a look at the man over her left shoulder. Now, you can't see his entire face BUT watch his mouth. He's not nearly as amused with Kamala as she herself is:

⚠️ WARNING: HIGHLY CRINGE pic.twitter.com/oQhJMIEfdB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Even Ben Shapiro can't deal with it:

Make it stop https://t.co/YqmFK1ffLH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2024

We feel ya', bro.

I still can't believe that millions of people are going to vote for her. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) October 21, 2024

Those millions of Democrats voting for her would vote for a bologna sandwich if there was a D by its name. True story. This is not a reflection of her being a good candidate, this is a reflection of how far too many Democrats fall into the blue no matter who voting bloc.

...she is drunk off her aṣs... 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/SMUvktIljM — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) October 21, 2024

Boy HOWDY, does this read or WHAT?

