WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods

Tim Walz went on The View.

And he was giddy about it.

Guess he enjoyed his girl time with the other harpies and yentas on the show ...

Took a little time to enjoy The View. pic.twitter.com/j1PLa3ipPN — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Awww, he even took a selfie.

How very manly of Walz to take a selfie with a bunch of sea hags and shrews. He should definitely include this in his media blitz to appeal to MANLY men.

Totally.

James Woods with the TKO of all TKOs:

Perfect for you when you lose this election. You can be a regular. They need a real woman on that show. https://t.co/8afYslZvaT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

And ouch.

Yeah, he is that. pic.twitter.com/SCRsIqQCuY — MJ3D - LEE molṑn labé (@jabob99) October 21, 2024

Ummm ... yeah. Hey, we had to see it so you do too. We're givers that way.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Looks like an undercooked Dick Cheney clone. — The Dave (@The_Dave_lives) October 21, 2024

Like a Shrinky Dink. Do you guys remember those or is this editor aging herself?

A room full of man hating shrews. Walz is also a man hating shrew. — Jeannette (@mrsbartosz) October 22, 2024

Walz definitely fits right in.

Is his mouth always gaping open? Is it a nasal breathing issue or low mental acuity ?. — 🇺🇲Take a Stand 🇺🇲🙏 (@keepitwilder) October 22, 2024

Why not both?

And really, that's the best kind of joke, one that is funny because it's TRUE.

Woods basically has this down to a science.

===========================================================================

Related:

Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used it to Try and Hurt Trump

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger



McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES

HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background

YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO BOY It AIN'T Good for Kamala

===========================================================================