WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on October 22, 2024
Twitchy

Tim Walz went on The View.

And he was giddy about it.

Guess he enjoyed his girl time with the other harpies and yentas on the show ... 

Awww, he even took a selfie.

How very manly of Walz to take a selfie with a bunch of sea hags and shrews. He should definitely include this in his media blitz to appeal to MANLY men.

Totally.

James Woods with the TKO of all TKOs:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

And ouch.

Ummm ... yeah. Hey, we had to see it so you do too. We're givers that way.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Like a Shrinky Dink. Do you guys remember those or is this editor aging herself?

Walz definitely fits right in.

Sam J.
Why not both?

And really, that's the best kind of joke, one that is funny because it's TRUE. 

Woods basically has this down to a science.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Sam J.
