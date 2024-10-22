WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods

Tim Walz went on The View.
And he was giddy about it.
Guess he enjoyed his girl time with the other harpies and yentas on the show ...
Took a little time to enjoy The View. pic.twitter.com/j1PLa3ipPN— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 21, 2024
Awww, he even took a selfie.
How very manly of Walz to take a selfie with a bunch of sea hags and shrews. He should definitely include this in his media blitz to appeal to MANLY men.
Totally.
James Woods with the TKO of all TKOs:
Perfect for you when you lose this election. You can be a regular. They need a real woman on that show. https://t.co/8afYslZvaT— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2024
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
And ouch.
October 21, 2024
Yeah, he is that. pic.twitter.com/SCRsIqQCuY— MJ3D - LEE molṑn labé (@jabob99) October 21, 2024
Ummm ... yeah. Hey, we had to see it so you do too. We're givers that way.
October 22, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Looks like an undercooked Dick Cheney clone.— The Dave (@The_Dave_lives) October 21, 2024
Like a Shrinky Dink. Do you guys remember those or is this editor aging herself?
A room full of man hating shrews. Walz is also a man hating shrew.— Jeannette (@mrsbartosz) October 22, 2024
Walz definitely fits right in.
Is his mouth always gaping open? Is it a nasal breathing issue or low mental acuity ?.— 🇺🇲Take a Stand 🇺🇲🙏 (@keepitwilder) October 22, 2024
Why not both?
October 21, 2024
And really, that's the best kind of joke, one that is funny because it's TRUE.
Woods basically has this down to a science.
