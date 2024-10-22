VIP
Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used it to...
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with...
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds...
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING...
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying...
DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for...
Zip It! Liz Cheney Wants Her Own Election Day Version of 'A Quiet...
As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump...
They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making...
VIP
Theory: People Think NPR Is Left-Wing Because of Its Prominent Arts Coverage
Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'
The Social Security Administration Will Happily Change Your Gender
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Has ‘Long Dreamed of Redesigning the World in His...
SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights...

YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO BOY It AIN'T Good for Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One of the two campaigns currently running for President of the United States is absolutely filled with joy, happiness, and a dash of fries ... and it ain't the fake candidate Democrats installed when they kicked Biden off the ticket for being too old. Trump has definitely gotten his second wind and is on a relentless yet FUN campaign push, and as we know, that's what he did in 2016. 

Advertisement

Nate Silver pointed this out ... there is definitely something 2016ish feeling going on right now.

Take a look:

That's what happened in 2016.

The media couldn't take their eyes off him, even though they hated (hate) him with a passion. He doesn't have to spend a dime because they're giving him all of the attention. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is having a 'town hall' where the questions were pre-selected ... oh, and Liz Cheney was with her looking like she smelled a fart.

We'll take the fun, joyous guy who wants to cut taxes and grow the economy, thanks.

BINGO.

Recommended

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's hard to run on, 'Trump BAD' when everywhere you look, Trump is being good. Kind. Human. Funny. Humble even. Heck, he said something nice about Kamala at his Univision Town Hall ... while her campaign is focused on nothing but hating him.

Fail.

They just can't deal.

Hell to the YEAH.

And a boring one.

Nailed it.

===========================================================================

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far'

Advertisement

DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for to Get Into Law School

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say

When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme

THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NATE SILVER TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger
Sam J.
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background
Sam J.
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far'
Sam J.
DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for to Get Into Law School
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger Sam J.
Advertisement