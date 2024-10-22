YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO BOY It AIN'T Good for Kamala

One of the two campaigns currently running for President of the United States is absolutely filled with joy, happiness, and a dash of fries ... and it ain't the fake candidate Democrats installed when they kicked Biden off the ticket for being too old. Trump has definitely gotten his second wind and is on a relentless yet FUN campaign push, and as we know, that's what he did in 2016.

Nate Silver pointed this out ... there is definitely something 2016ish feeling going on right now.

Not sure to what extent it's intentional but last couple weeks feel a little 2016ish in that Trump is dominating news coverage with a bunch of stunts that aren't really the issues Harris wants to be closing on. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 22, 2024

That's what happened in 2016.

The media couldn't take their eyes off him, even though they hated (hate) him with a passion. He doesn't have to spend a dime because they're giving him all of the attention. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is having a 'town hall' where the questions were pre-selected ... oh, and Liz Cheney was with her looking like she smelled a fart.

We'll take the fun, joyous guy who wants to cut taxes and grow the economy, thanks.

In 2016, Trump was having fun.

In 2020, Trump was not having fun.

In 2024, Trump is having fun again.

Take whatever away from that that you’d like. https://t.co/RUAyQglH8J — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 22, 2024

BINGO.

The ‘issue’ she wants to close on is ‘trump is evil’ and he keeps being funny, charming, and considerate and not evil. — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) October 22, 2024

It's hard to run on, 'Trump BAD' when everywhere you look, Trump is being good. Kind. Human. Funny. Humble even. Heck, he said something nice about Kamala at his Univision Town Hall ... while her campaign is focused on nothing but hating him.

Fail.

Checking on CNN dot com top story tonight. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/qIhM2UKoZP — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) October 22, 2024

They just can't deal.

I’m voting for the man who will give me an extra chicken nugget. pic.twitter.com/TP3bqs2ruP — Steven Valdez II (@StevenValdezII1) October 22, 2024

Hell to the YEAH.

She’s basically running as an incumbent



And a boring one



Harris owns all of it



-The economy and inflation

-Illegal invasion and crime

-Being Ukraine’s piggy bank on the taxpayers’ dime



There are no issues or policies she’s presented separate from this administration pic.twitter.com/Axv50oPFD7 — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) October 22, 2024

And a boring one.

Nailed it.

