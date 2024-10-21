When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme

When powerful Democrats kicked Joe Biden off the presidential ticket back in July (which seems like ages ago) and installed a vapid, moronic, hate-filled, divisive, harpy like Kamala Harris the Left knew they had to do something to make her less horrible, which as we now know has been no easy task. She's a terrible speaker, an unlikable candidate, and a hot mess when it comes to doing ... well, anything.

There's a reason she had to drop out in 2020.

There's a reason Democrats were trying to get Joe to replace here as recently as May of THIS YEAR.

One of the groups that formed was White Dudes for Harris and as some of you may know, this editor (not a dude) joined up to listen to their weekly meetings and watch them pretend that people aren't pointing and laughing at them.

It has been highly entertaining.

But not quite as entertaining as watching James Woods mock them with the perfect meme:

White Dudes for Kamala: pic.twitter.com/seUIafAZdB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2024

Nothing says democracy like jailing your opponents, right Democrats?

What a bunch of useless, nutless toads who think supporting Kamala somehow makes up for them being horrible white dudes. Or something like that, Lefties spend a lot of time hating themselves and apologizing for who they are.

It's the truth.

Honestly, most days it seems like that's all they have anymore. Well, that and abortion and hating Christians. Not a great agenda ...

Same vibe.

Yup.

I wonder if they even realize how crazy they sound! — K-Doll (@kdollsweety) October 20, 2024

They might?

Annnd we're done here.

