Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We...
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's...
FAIL! Lying Liz Cheney Proves She's NOT Putting Country Over Party Pushing DEBUNKED...
'The View' Gave Tim Walz a Gift to Help His Male Voter Outreach...
Trump's October Sup-Fries! Polling Surge Leaves Kamala in the Dust!
VIP
It's Almost Like Mich. and Pa. SecStates Are TRYING to Sow Doubt in...
THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for...
Joe Scarborough Tried Resuscitating the 'Russia Collusion' Hoax and It Did NOT Go...
Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article...
'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala...
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of...
HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post...
AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...

When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

When powerful Democrats kicked Joe Biden off the presidential ticket back in July (which seems like ages ago) and installed a vapid, moronic, hate-filled, divisive, harpy like Kamala Harris the Left knew they had to do something to make her less horrible, which as we now know has been no easy task. She's a terrible speaker, an unlikable candidate, and a hot mess when it comes to doing ... well, anything.

Advertisement

There's a reason she had to drop out in 2020.

There's a reason Democrats were trying to get Joe to replace here as recently as May of THIS YEAR.

One of the groups that formed was White Dudes for Harris and as some of you may know, this editor (not a dude) joined up to listen to their weekly meetings and watch them pretend that people aren't pointing and laughing at them.

It has been highly entertaining.

But not quite as entertaining as watching James Woods mock them with the perfect meme:

Nothing says democracy like jailing your opponents, right Democrats?

What a bunch of useless, nutless toads who think supporting Kamala somehow makes up for them being horrible white dudes. Or something like that, Lefties spend a lot of time hating themselves and apologizing for who they are.

It's the truth.

Honestly, most days it seems like that's all they have anymore. Well, that and abortion and hating Christians. Not a great agenda ... 

Same vibe.

Yup.

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Advertisement

They might?

Annnd we're done here.

===========================================================================

Related:

THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day

Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article About Trump at McDonald's

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JAMES WOODS KAMALA HARRIS WHITE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's Absolutely MELTING DOWN
Amy Curtis
'The View' Gave Tim Walz a Gift to Help His Male Voter Outreach and Made Things WAY Worse
Doug P.
FAIL! Lying Liz Cheney Proves She's NOT Putting Country Over Party Pushing DEBUNKED J6 Lie About Ted Cruz
Sam J.
THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say Sam J.
Advertisement