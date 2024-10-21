Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on October 21, 2024
Somewhere along the line Democrats completely jumped the shark when it comes to appealing to women. For years they pretended women's rights were tied to taking the life of another, then they magically decided men could be women, and now we're back to abortion being the only thing women should care about because their current candidate has absolutely nothing to run on.

Kamala Harris is a vapid clown who stands for nothing.

And the fact Julia Louis-Dreyfus thought this video/thread would convince other women to vote for Kamala only makes her look worse.

Nobody cares about your 'snatch,' Julia.

Ugh, this is just so gross.

Not to mention she's full of crap and pushing Project 2025 ... again.

None of this is true, BTW.

She sucks.

They all suck.

It really says a lot about Kamala that her biggest supporters come out of the entertainment industry where they are paid to read and say the words someone else writes.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
With an old ... never mind.

Ahem.

Buh-buh-buh-BINGO.

And fin.

