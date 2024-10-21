Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

Somewhere along the line Democrats completely jumped the shark when it comes to appealing to women. For years they pretended women's rights were tied to taking the life of another, then they magically decided men could be women, and now we're back to abortion being the only thing women should care about because their current candidate has absolutely nothing to run on.

Kamala Harris is a vapid clown who stands for nothing.

And the fact Julia Louis-Dreyfus thought this video/thread would convince other women to vote for Kamala only makes her look worse.

Nobody cares about your 'snatch,' Julia.

I don't know about you, but I'd really like to get the government out of my f*cking snatch. pic.twitter.com/0HVdsCHufL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

Ugh, this is just so gross.

Not to mention she's full of crap and pushing Project 2025 ... again.

Trump and his Project 2025 friends want to reach into our doctor’s offices and our bedrooms to control our access to birth control, IVF, and, of course, abortion— even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

None of this is true, BTW.

That's why I hope you'll join me in voting for Kamala Harris, who will fight to win back our reproductive rights and sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. And don't stop at the top of the ticket -- vote all the way down for the candidates and ballot initiatives that will… — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

She sucks.

They all suck.

It really says a lot about Kamala that her biggest supporters come out of the entertainment industry where they are paid to read and say the words someone else writes.

Why do you guys keep calling it “reproductive” freedom when the goal is to terminate the reproduction? The freedom you're fighting for is to kill, to end, to abort. Just own it, Julia. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 20, 2024

That dried out old thing?



Better stick to muffin tops, Elaine. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 21, 2024

You’re very edgy for an old lady. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 21, 2024

With an old ... never mind.

Ahem.

You’re 63, Julia. This subject isn’t applicable to you anymore.



Also, at what point did your sons Henry and Charlie flip from “parasites who I should be able to murder at will” to “my precious baby boy I’d do anything for”?



Psycho. — Huff (@Huff4Congress) October 21, 2024

You're a trust fund baby television personality. You come from old money - the daughter of the French billionaire Gérard Louis-Dreyfus. You've never had a single care in the world in your entire life.

If this is who people listen to for advice - they're idiots. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) October 21, 2024

Buh-buh-buh-BINGO.

It must be vast to fit almost 3 million people! — Bogie (@bogie_usa) October 21, 2024

And fin.

