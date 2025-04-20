Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)

The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 20, 2025
ImgFlip

We're not sure how President Trump will recover from this.

Ha!

Just kidding.

75 million people voted for him; he'll be just fine.

More from The Daily Beast:

Several prominent Republicans, including multiple former staff members of the first Trump administration, have signed their names to an open letter condemning President Donald Trump’s retaliatory investigations into Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, announced via executive order earlier this month. The letter argues that Trump’s path is one of ”autocracy, not democracy," and that his behavior is the kind “more to be expected from a royal despot than the elected leader of a constitutional republic.” Signatories include Ty Cobb, who served as special counsel to the president from 2017 to 2018, and John Mitnick, who was general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security until being fired in 2019; both have been critical of Trump since leaving their roles in his first administration. Other signatories include 45 retired lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, 10 former governors, and two former commissioners of the Federal Election Commission.

Yawn.

Try a new argument, DB.

Wouldn't surprise us.

And that's why this stunt will fail. Again.

Weird how that doesn't seem to bother Lefties.

Heh.

If you do that math, it's ... *checks calculator* ... 0.00026%

Good job, everyone.

Only they care about themselves.

They got him this time!

They almost flipped you!

The Daily Beast, that's who.

