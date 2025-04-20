Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)

We're not sure how President Trump will recover from this.

Ha!

Just kidding.

75 million people voted for him; he'll be just fine.

Over 200 people signed the open letter criticizing the president.https://t.co/rx0PhjouJW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 20, 2025

Several prominent Republicans, including multiple former staff members of the first Trump administration, have signed their names to an open letter condemning President Donald Trump’s retaliatory investigations into Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, announced via executive order earlier this month. The letter argues that Trump’s path is one of ”autocracy, not democracy," and that his behavior is the kind “more to be expected from a royal despot than the elected leader of a constitutional republic.” Signatories include Ty Cobb, who served as special counsel to the president from 2017 to 2018, and John Mitnick, who was general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security until being fired in 2019; both have been critical of Trump since leaving their roles in his first administration. Other signatories include 45 retired lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, 10 former governors, and two former commissioners of the Federal Election Commission.

Yawn.

Try a new argument, DB.

Holy s**t, 200? Did they also say Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 20, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us.

And that's why this stunt will fail. Again.

159 Democrats voted against the Laken Riley act. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 20, 2025

Weird how that doesn't seem to bother Lefties.

200!?? 100 more and they could have a chance against the Persian army — DC (@MisterDirection) April 20, 2025

Heh.

Over 77 million people voted for the president. https://t.co/P2BR7SenhV — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 20, 2025

If you do that math, it's ... *checks calculator* ... 0.00026%

Good job, everyone.

No one gives a crap what these people think. https://t.co/gZznh6QkEE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 20, 2025

Only they care about themselves.

They got him this time!

This is crazy because I was just telling my wife that if over 300 ex Trump staffers wrote a negative open letter about him then I may have to withdraw my support. Alas, the Daily Beast only found just over 200. https://t.co/2smb7ktXtH — Daniel - FACT: Lockdowns Killed, Bleach Didn't (@DHT12AMDG) April 20, 2025

They almost flipped you!

This will not even survive the news cycle until Monday. Who drops this s**t on the Saturday of a holiday weekend? Laughably insignificant. https://t.co/p7r0IfAoCe — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) April 20, 2025

The Daily Beast, that's who.

