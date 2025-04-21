Hakeem Vs Hogg: Dem Lawmaker Breaks with Vice Chair’s Focus of Primarying Incumbents
Arborcide! Chainsaw-Wielding Suspect on Bicycle Wanted for Cutting Down Trees in Downtown LA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on April 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Someone has taken a chainsaw to several trees in Los Angeles. These are city-managed trees in the downtown area. The bizarre crime has authorities and posters wondering what caused someone to do this.

Start here. (READ)

Multiple trees have been chopped down throughout downtown Los Angeles, California, according to DTLA Insider.

"Some piece of you know what decided that they're gonna go around last night chopping down trees all over downtown LA."

"Completely speechless and baffled at why anyone would do this and think it is acceptable. It’s time for action. This can’t continue," DTLA Insider said on IG.

Wild.

Check out the damage. (WATCH)

The cutting crime has some posters hoping the culprit receives a hefty sentence.

That’s about 20 years or so.

So far, no witnesses, outside of two security guards, have stepped forward. This has commenters questioning how something like this happens without crowds of people seeing it. 

Posters say we may have to rely more on machines than man to solve this arborcide mystery.

Those aforementioned security guards say they captured the suspect on surveillance video. They say it was a person with a chainsaw riding on a bicycle. That video has yet to be made public as of this writing.

