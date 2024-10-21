NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript

Welp, there it is. 60 Minutes is refusing to release the full transcript of the Kamala Harris interview.

If they are trying to make her look even worse, they just succeeded. Oh, and themselves, of course. Nothing says you're in the tank for a politician like destroying your own reputation and legacy to protect them.

Then again, CBS really lost their reputation years ago with Dan Rather aka the Father of Fake News. This is just icing on the 'they suck big time' cake.

Mollie Hemingway pointed out the obvious, which all but destroys Kamala Harris:

60 Minutes continues to conceal the unedited transcript of its interview with Kamala Harris. Here, they also lie about the controversy surrounding that transcript. The extent of their deceptive edits must be SIGNIFICANT for them to refuse to release the actual transcript. https://t.co/VqJxWT3DNO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 20, 2024

If it's SO bad they won't release it? Woof.

All the woof.

This statement is an indicator @CBSNews hasn’t contained the fallout from its Kamala Harris @60Minutes edit.



Releasing the full unedited transcript is consistent with journalistic transparency and it stands behind the integrity of the entire Kamala Harris edit, not just the… pic.twitter.com/7HoBtTxQ33 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 21, 2024

Her post continues:

... not just the clips under scrutiny.CBS has the ability to immediately settle these questions and address merits of FCC complaint alleging “news distortion.”There is ample precendent @CBSNews for releasing full, unedited transcripts. 2019 interview Attorney General Bill Barr @JanCBS 2020 interview President Trump @C__Herridge FEB 2024 @60Minutes released its full interview transcript with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. NOTE: CBS did not respond to earlier requests for comment.

Fallout is putting it mildly.

And OUCH, that'll leave a mark.

Two weeks after being caught, 60 Minutes has now released a very defensive statement claiming they did not "deceitfully edit" Kamala's word salad.



Well, we have good news for you, @60Minutes: There's a simple way you can clear it all up.



RELEASE THE FULL, UNEDITED TRANSCRIPT! pic.twitter.com/UJ18mFJU7d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

But that would help Trump and the last thing CBS wants to do is help Trump.

This is the kind of statement a campaign makes, not a news organization.



And it’s also a lie. They were not the same answer. No Republicans should ever go on CBS News again. Deny them the credibility. pic.twitter.com/8kNORqWzZh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 20, 2024

Bingo.

CBS just proved their nothing more than Democrat propaganda.

They lied for two weeks now they are lying some more — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 20, 2024

This. ^

The only difference between 60 minute 20 years ago and today is that today they wouldn't fire Dan Rather — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 21, 2024

And fin.

