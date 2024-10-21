Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and...
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Welp, there it is. 60 Minutes is refusing to release the full transcript of the Kamala Harris interview.

If they are trying to make her look even worse, they just succeeded. Oh, and themselves, of course. Nothing says you're in the tank for a politician like destroying your own reputation and legacy to protect them.

Then again, CBS really lost their reputation years ago with Dan Rather aka the Father of Fake News. This is just icing on the 'they suck big time' cake.

Mollie Hemingway pointed out the obvious, which all but destroys Kamala Harris:

If it's SO bad they won't release it? Woof.

All the woof.

Her post continues:

... not just the clips under scrutiny.CBS has the ability to immediately settle these questions and address merits of FCC complaint alleging “news distortion.”There is ample precendent @CBSNews for releasing full, unedited transcripts. 

2019 interview Attorney General Bill Barr @JanCBS 

2020 interview President Trump @C__Herridge

 FEB 2024 @60Minutes released its full interview transcript with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

NOTE: CBS did not respond to earlier requests for comment.

Fallout is putting it mildly.

And OUCH, that'll leave a mark.

But that would help Trump and the last thing CBS wants to do is help Trump.

Bingo.

CBS just proved their nothing more than Democrat propaganda.

This. ^

And fin.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CBS NEWS INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS

