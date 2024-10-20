What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris kicked two young Christians out of her La Crosse, WI rally earlier this week for daring to shout, 'Jesus is Lord.' Doesn't seem like something that should get young people she's trying to convince to vote for her kicked out BUT here we are. She went so far as to tell them they were at the wrong rally for bringing up Jesus AND told them to go to the much smaller (which was ironically way BIGGER) rally 'down the street.'
It has not been playing well for her ...
Add her reaction to hecklers screeching at her about Israel committing genocide and she had made it abundantly clear she does not care for Christians.
Or maybe even Jews.
NEW from me— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024
A protestor interrupted Kamala Harris in Milwaukee and falsely accused Israel of committing genocide.
After he was thrown out, Harris told the crowd:
“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but…
So he was kicked out and then Kamala says she agreed with him ... no, really.
Watch:
WATCH — Vice President Harris in response to a heckler screaming that Israel is committing "genocide"— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024
“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice”
(Watch videos from left to… pic.twitter.com/tZwmVIWYsk
She respects that antisemite's voice but not the Christians.
Alrighty then.
Pandering to antisemites for votes is hard work.
christians get out— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 19, 2024
antisemitics lets listen
she is an absolute disgrace
She really is, and for more reasons than one.
Wow.— David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 19, 2024
And when others yell “Jesus is Lord,” Kamala tells the crowd they “must be at the wrong rally.”
Make no mistake about it, Kamala Harris is a radical and a disgrace.
Recommended
Both a radical and a disgrace.
And she has no business anywhere NEAR the Oval Office.
Super awesome timing on her part that this happened on the same day as the classified documents about our government’s surveillance of the Israeli Air Force 😒— Iben Farteen (@ibenfarteen) October 20, 2024
Oh yeah, and there's that too.
Yikes, right?
=======================================================================
Related:
Two La Crosse Students Kicked Out of Kamala Rally for Yelling Jesus Is Lord Have a Story to Tell (Watch)
OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love
PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)
Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden & Harris' Open Border on Trump
Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin Drops a WHOPPER About Trump and MSG
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member