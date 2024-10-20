WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been...
What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)

AP Photo/Matt Marton

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris kicked two young Christians out of her La Crosse, WI rally earlier this week for daring to shout, 'Jesus is Lord.' Doesn't seem like something that should get young people she's trying to convince to vote for her kicked out BUT here we are. She went so far as to tell them they were at the wrong rally for bringing up Jesus AND told them to go to the much smaller (which was ironically way BIGGER) rally 'down the street.'

It has not been playing well for her ...

Add her reaction to hecklers screeching at her about Israel committing genocide and she had made it abundantly clear she does not care for Christians.

Or maybe even Jews.

So he was kicked out and then Kamala says she agreed with him ... no, really.

Watch:

She respects that antisemite's voice but not the Christians.

Alrighty then.

Pandering to antisemites for votes is hard work.

She really is, and for more reasons than one.

Both a radical and a disgrace.

And she has no business anywhere NEAR the Oval Office.

Oh yeah, and there's that too.

Yikes, right?

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: CHRISTIANS HAMAS ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS RALLY

