What Kamala Harris Said AFTER Antisemitic Heckler Tossed Out of Her Rally Should END Her Campaign (WATCH)

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris kicked two young Christians out of her La Crosse, WI rally earlier this week for daring to shout, 'Jesus is Lord.' Doesn't seem like something that should get young people she's trying to convince to vote for her kicked out BUT here we are. She went so far as to tell them they were at the wrong rally for bringing up Jesus AND told them to go to the much smaller (which was ironically way BIGGER) rally 'down the street.'

It has not been playing well for her ...

Add her reaction to hecklers screeching at her about Israel committing genocide and she had made it abundantly clear she does not care for Christians.

Or maybe even Jews.

NEW from me



A protestor interrupted Kamala Harris in Milwaukee and falsely accused Israel of committing genocide.



After he was thrown out, Harris told the crowd:



“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024

So he was kicked out and then Kamala says she agreed with him ... no, really.

Watch:

WATCH — Vice President Harris in response to a heckler screaming that Israel is committing "genocide"



“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice”



(Watch videos from left to… pic.twitter.com/tZwmVIWYsk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024

She respects that antisemite's voice but not the Christians.

Alrighty then.

Pandering to antisemites for votes is hard work.

christians get out

antisemitics lets listen



she is an absolute disgrace — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 19, 2024

She really is, and for more reasons than one.

Wow.



And when others yell “Jesus is Lord,” Kamala tells the crowd they “must be at the wrong rally.”



Make no mistake about it, Kamala Harris is a radical and a disgrace. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 19, 2024

Both a radical and a disgrace.

And she has no business anywhere NEAR the Oval Office.

Super awesome timing on her part that this happened on the same day as the classified documents about our government’s surveillance of the Israeli Air Force 😒 — Iben Farteen (@ibenfarteen) October 20, 2024

Oh yeah, and there's that too.

Yikes, right?

