OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love

Someone in Kamala Harris's campaign finally figured out that Kamala should talk less and maybe post more. Then again, when the posts she writes and look like the word salad she's been spewing for months (years?) maybe they should just put her back in the basement and hope the people who vote blue no matter who (you know, the cult) will at least keep her from being too embarrassed on election day.

This is ... woof.

Not to mention nobody believes Kamala gives one single damn about the ideals of our country.

As imperfect as we may be, America is still that shining city upon a hill that inspires people around the world.



We know the deep privilege and pride that comes with being an American and what it means to love our country. And we will continue to fight for the ideals of our… pic.twitter.com/DG4fZiZS9F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2024

Her pandering, pathetic, tone-deaf post continues:

And we will continue to fight for the ideals of our country.

What ideals, Kamala? Looting? Rioting? Abortion? Men in women's bathrooms and sports? Division? Hatred? War? Racism?

Yeah, no thanks.

Everyone I have talked to in Indonesia is praying you lose. Trump inspired them and they remember how good things were when he was in office. You terrify them for damn good reason after the last 4 years of Biden-Harris. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 18, 2024

To be fair, Kamala and what she might do to our country terrifies all of us.

You are a horrible candidate. We will not allow you to continue to destroy America.



GTFOH — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 18, 2024

You have destroyed our country. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 18, 2024

Under your administration, the “deep privilege and pride” we once had has turned into giving our money to foreigners and foreign wars while our own people suffer and get nothing. You’re a disgrace — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) October 18, 2024

She’s bragging on America now. Her numbers must be tanking — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 18, 2024

Yeah, those internals have got to be BAD.

