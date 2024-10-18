OOF! Kamala NOT Feeling the Love Over Post About Loving Her Country Because of the Love She Loves to Love

Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on October 18, 2024
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP

Someone in Kamala Harris's campaign finally figured out that Kamala should talk less and maybe post more. Then again, when the posts she writes and look like the word salad she's been spewing for months (years?) maybe they should just put her back in the basement and hope the people who vote blue no matter who (you know, the cult) will at least keep her from being too embarrassed on election day.

This is ... woof.

Not to mention nobody believes Kamala gives one single damn about the ideals of our country.

Her pandering, pathetic, tone-deaf post continues:

And we will continue to fight for the ideals of our country.

What ideals, Kamala? Looting? Rioting? Abortion? Men in women's bathrooms and sports? Division? Hatred? War? Racism?

Yeah, no thanks.

To be fair, Kamala and what she might do to our country terrifies all of us.

Yeah, those internals have got to be BAD.

=======================================================================

