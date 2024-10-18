PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)

Kamala Harris keeps pushing the same tired talking point about 'turning the page,' although we're not entirely sure what the Hell that means since the page she wants to turn is her own page. Is she admitting the nearly four years she's served as Biden's VP have been really bad? Because otherwise turning a page makes NO sense, like at all. Oh, and the whole, 'we're not going back, nonsense.

Advertisement

Back to what?

A stronger economy? Lower taxes? A more secure border? Less crime? Actual job creation that is not just the government getting bigger? Our dollar being worth more? Lower inflation? Maybe she's really just that stupid but most of us are more than ready TO GO BACK to that America.

Yes, please in fact.

JD Vance has noticed Kamala keeps doing this as well and called her out for it:

JD Vance TORCHES Kamala 🔥



"There is something pathological going on here...What is it in the mind of this person that can't just acknowledge that she has been in power for 3.5 years & bears some responsibility as the sitting Vice President for the condition the country is in?" pic.twitter.com/unU3y2FPMj — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 17, 2024

Pathological. Such a good word.

Kamala called young voters stupid pic.twitter.com/H6o7lZ9aNI — Ashtronaut Girl (@AshtronautGirl) October 17, 2024

Vance really is clear and direct. He’s great. Calls it all out as it is. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2024

He is Kamala Kryptonite ... he's everything she is not. Bright, clever, articulate, fearless.

And don't even get us started on Tim 'Stolen Valor' Walz.

=======================================================================

Related:

Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden & Harris' Open Border on Trump

Not to be Outdone by OTHER Stupid People with Stupid Takes, Jen Rubin Drops a WHOPPER About Trump and MSG

OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before

Kamala Spokesman SUPER STOKED So Many People Watched Kamala on Fox News, There's Just One BIG Problem

Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming Trump BOMBED at Al Smith Dinner

=======================================================================