PATHOLOGICAL: JD Vance Goes Straight FIRE Calling Kamala OUT for Pretending She HASN'T Been VP (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:48 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris keeps pushing the same tired talking point about 'turning the page,' although we're not entirely sure what the Hell that means since the page she wants to turn is her own page. Is she admitting the nearly four years she's served as Biden's VP have been really bad? Because otherwise turning a page makes NO sense, like at all. Oh, and the whole, 'we're not going back, nonsense.

Back to what?

A stronger economy? Lower taxes? A more secure border? Less crime? Actual job creation that is not just the government getting bigger? Our dollar being worth more? Lower inflation? Maybe she's really just that stupid but most of us are more than ready TO GO BACK to that America.

Yes, please in fact.

JD Vance has noticed Kamala keeps doing this as well and called her out for it:

Pathological. Such a good word.

He is Kamala Kryptonite ... he's everything she is not. Bright, clever, articulate, fearless.

And don't even get us started on Tim 'Stolen Valor' Walz.

