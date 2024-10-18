OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris couldn't be bothered to show up at the Al Smith Dinner last night (she is the only candidate other than Walter Mondale who has skipped ... and we all know what happened to Mondale), but she did record a skit of sorts for attendees to watch.

A skit with Mary Katherine Gallagher of all people.

Kamala Harris is using an SNL comedian to fill out her pre-tape address at the #AlSmithDinner pic.twitter.com/x58FHPrZkW — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) October 18, 2024

But wait, it gets worse.

So much worse.

The audience just booed Kamala Harris’ pre tape at its conclusion. Have never seen this at the #AlSmithDinner. https://t.co/lX0oOFwIt2 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) October 18, 2024

Turns out people who bothered to show up were unimpressed ... and even boo'd.

Something that has never been seen at the Al Smith dinner before.

Yeah, that's not good, Kammy.

In terms of her attempt at comedy, I'd normally respond with "Don't give up your day job"

Unfortunately, she also sucks at her day job — Lynn Phillips (@HappyPawsTreats) October 18, 2024

Seriously, whoever is advising her at this point is not doing her any favors. For those of us who know MKG and SNL, this is cringe and unlike something we would expect from that character. For those who do not know MKG, this just looks like some old women running around pretending to be a Catholic high school student pushing for abortion which is just creepy and weird.

Sort of like Kamala herself.

She needs help with every form of communications - speeches, interviews, press conferences, debates, and jokes. And, there is nothing funny about this. — Epiphany Communications Coach Vanessa (@vanessadenha) October 18, 2024

Unbelievably cringe — Florida Catholic (@FortressFlorida) October 18, 2024

The Comments on YouTube 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uJwfAJR8WZ — AZ Jedi (@AZJedi2000) October 18, 2024

Oof.

If cringe had cringe, then that’s what that was. Yikes!!! — EyesOnPolitics (@Eyes_On_Politix) October 18, 2024

It was indeed cringe on top of cringe ...

You never want to go full cringe, Kamala.

