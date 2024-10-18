OMG, They're PISSED! Al Smith Crowd's Reaction to Kamala's Pre-Taped Skit Was Unlike ANYTHING Seen Before

Here's CBS News Trying to Pin the Cost of Cleaning Up Biden &...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 18, 2024
As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris couldn't be bothered to show up at the Al Smith Dinner last night (she is the only candidate other than Walter Mondale who has skipped ... and we all know what happened to Mondale), but she did record a skit of sorts for attendees to watch.

A skit with Mary Katherine Gallagher of all people.

But wait, it gets worse.

So much worse.

Turns out people who bothered to show up were unimpressed ... and even boo'd.

Something that has never been seen at the Al Smith dinner before. 

Yeah, that's not good, Kammy.

Seriously, whoever is advising her at this point is not doing her any favors. For those of us who know MKG and SNL, this is cringe and unlike something we would expect from that character. For those who do not know MKG, this just looks like some old women running around pretending to be a Catholic high school student pushing for abortion which is just creepy and weird.

Sort of like Kamala herself.

Oof.

It was indeed cringe on top of cringe ...

You never want to go full cringe, Kamala.

