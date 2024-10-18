WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)

Think we figured out why Kamala Harris bailed on the Al Smith dinner. It was for a couple of reasons.

First, she's not funny or likable in any way, shape, or form (that disastrous Mary Katherine Gallagher video reminded us all of that fact), and second, she just cannot laugh at herself and BOY HOWDY, was she ever the butt of a lot of jokes last night.

Especially when Jim Gaffigan was at the podium ... just wow. He ripped and roasted her up one side and down another and keep in mind, Gaffigan has never been a fan of Trump so that says a LOT.

Watch:

Jim Gaffigan just roasted Kamala Harris for skipping the Al Smith dinner:



"She did find time to appear on The View, Howard Stern, Colbert and the longtime staple of campaigning, the Call Her Daddy podcastpic.twitter.com/dFqlsmL3Dy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2024

And this ... this is the biggie.

Calling out their own coup:

Jim Gaffigan: "The Democrats have been telling us Trump's reelection is a threat to democracy. In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/ZVgqMbT2p5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

We get the feeling that Gaffigan liked Biden and doesn't like what the Democrats have done to him.

JIM GAFFIGAN: "The media has begun discussing the phenomena of 'secret Trump voters' — people who publicly say they'd never vote for Trump, but then when they go in the voting booth, they do. It's a small group. They're called the 'Biden family.'"



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/73F7exog95 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

See?

Jim Gaffigan calls out Letitia James: "This room is undeniably oppressive.. The prestige, the wealth, the allegations.. Don't feel bad if you don't have any allegations yet. Which reminds me, Letitia James is here." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SAmor5KyXf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2024

We see what he did there.

I want to thank @JimGaffigan for doing what comedians do.



People are either talking about Trump’s jokes or Kamala’s awkward video.



But just know that Gaffigan is often harsh on Trump. Simply put, he does not like him.



But he did something bigger than most. He put his personal… — Tandy (@dantypo) October 18, 2024

His post continues:

But he did something bigger than most. He put his personal politics to the side. He did the show, was an equal opportunity joker, and as was the case, once upon a time, he shook Trump’s hand, in a genuine and respectful manner. He even laughed at some of the jokes.I’m no fan of Schumer. But if you watch, Chuck was giggling a little bit. He twice shook Trump’s hand. Trump said “I kid, he’s a good guy” and even pat him on the back. To me, those little things were an important takeaway from the evening.

Bingo.

