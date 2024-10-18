Biatch PLEASE: X DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Ana Navarro Claiming...
WOW! Don't Look NOW, Kamala, but Jim Gaffigan Just ROASTED TF Out of You at the Al Smith Dinner (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on October 18, 2024
Twitchy

Think we figured out why Kamala Harris bailed on the Al Smith dinner. It was for a couple of reasons.

First, she's not funny or likable in any way, shape, or form (that disastrous Mary Katherine Gallagher video reminded us all of that fact), and second, she just cannot laugh at herself and BOY HOWDY, was she ever the butt of a lot of jokes last night.

Advertisement

Especially when Jim Gaffigan was at the podium ... just wow. He ripped and roasted her up one side and down another and keep in mind, Gaffigan has never been a fan of Trump so that says a LOT.

Watch:

And this ... this is the biggie.

Calling out their own coup:

We get the feeling that Gaffigan liked Biden and doesn't like what the Democrats have done to him.

See?

We see what he did there.

His post continues:

But he did something bigger than most. He put his personal politics to the side. He did the show, was an equal opportunity joker, and as was the case, once upon a time, he shook Trump’s hand, in a genuine and respectful manner. He even laughed at some of the jokes.I’m no fan of Schumer. 

But if you watch, Chuck was giggling a little bit. He twice shook Trump’s hand. Trump said “I kid, he’s a good guy” and even pat him on the back.

To me, those little things were an important takeaway from the evening.

Bingo.

=======================================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

