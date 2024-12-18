VIP
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way

Warren Squire  |  7:45 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat strategist David Axelrod is weighing in on the collapse of the continuing resolution spending bill in Congress today. He’s really upset. You can tell the ‘President-Elect Musk’ and ‘Co-President Musk’ talking points have gone out to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. So, you’ll be hearing that a lot. Anyway, Musk is not in charge. Musk is simply echoing the sentiment of the people, on X and at large, who launched Trump back into office.

The weeping starts here. (READ)

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will be seen as a pivotal point in our political history. The influence of the rechristened platform is powered by the people who use it. It’s that ‘power’ that made today’s victory possible.

It’s going to be hard for Democrats, and most Republicans, to deal with a public that is informed of what’s happening at the Capitol in real time. That public is able to respond in real time as well.

So, let ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have their silly talking point. It’s not going to change the fact that the voices of an informed electorate upset their plans today.

Social network access is both a megaphone and the world’s most powerful printing press. It is allowing users to exercise not only their freedom of speech, but their freedom of the press right as well. That’s what really has Axelrod and his buds scared. Here’s a tissue, David.

Tags: BUDGET CONGRESS DAVID AXELROD DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

