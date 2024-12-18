Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way

Democrat strategist David Axelrod is weighing in on the collapse of the continuing resolution spending bill in Congress today. He’s really upset. You can tell the ‘President-Elect Musk’ and ‘Co-President Musk’ talking points have gone out to ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. So, you’ll be hearing that a lot. Anyway, Musk is not in charge. Musk is simply echoing the sentiment of the people, on X and at large, who launched Trump back into office.

JUST IN: Democratic strategist David Axelrod issues a statement after Elon Musk ends the spending bill.



"So will President-elect Musk join the budget negotiations now?"



They are so upset. 🤣



What they don't understand is - Elon Musk has the voice and the money, but he is… pic.twitter.com/QJeqmxL1Fn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2024

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter will be seen as a pivotal point in our political history. The influence of the rechristened platform is powered by the people who use it. It’s that ‘power’ that made today’s victory possible.

The Democrats give Elon Musk far more credit than he deserves for the process. Yes he has the ear of the future president. And yes he created the freedom on this platform for us to be able to speak our voices and be heard.



Today, the Continuing resolution was stopped because… — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 18, 2024

True; but if Elon had not bought X, our voices would have been censored! He deserves credit! Power to the people! — Elaine larsen (@ElaineLarsen2) December 18, 2024

It’s going to be hard for Democrats, and most Republicans, to deal with a public that is informed of what’s happening at the Capitol in real time. That public is able to respond in real time as well.

The Chicago gangster political class isn’t used to an informed public — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) December 18, 2024

They can't deal with the fact that a few non govt citizens are trying to level the playing field agst corrupt Dems and RINOs. They want their BS to go on forever — Tres Leches (@eneldiluvio) December 18, 2024

So, let ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have their silly talking point. It’s not going to change the fact that the voices of an informed electorate upset their plans today.

There it is, the narrative that @elonmusk is in charge. They must have sent the memos full of talking points out quickly. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) December 18, 2024

dems just don't get it. Musk is one of us, helping and giving us a voice. — Claudy Conn (@Claudyconn) December 18, 2024

One can only hope Elon will join the budget negotiations. This bill is exactly the kind of thing DOGE is fighting against. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 18, 2024

Oh, they understand it. They're just trying to paint @elonmusk as the bad guy to help their stance and the voting public isn't buying it anymore. — Jesse Leimkuehler (@JesseLeimkuehl1) December 18, 2024

This is so great. The next four years will be filled with crying quips like this. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 18, 2024

Social network access is both a megaphone and the world’s most powerful printing press. It is allowing users to exercise not only their freedom of speech, but their freedom of the press right as well. That’s what really has Axelrod and his buds scared. Here’s a tissue, David.