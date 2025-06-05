CNN: Trump Admin Often ‘Shoots Itself’ in the Foot With Its Shoot-First Style

It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

CNN, which is famous for its chyrons (like "Fiery but mostly peaceful), also doesn't have a great track record with its headlines. CNN's Aaron Blake has an opinion piece out on Thursday about the Trump administration's "shoot-first" style, and how it often ends up shooting itself in the foot.

Blake writes:

So what does this all reveal?

Some of it is just a reflection of a president with a demonstrated disregard for the truth (see: 30,000-plus false and misleading statements in his first term) and rhetorical consistency. Under Trump’s bare-knuckle brand of politics, you can say pretty much anything or level any wild accusation and then, when that doesn’t pan out, you just move on to the next provocation.

Blake links to a Washington Post piece claiming President Donald Trump made 30,000 false and misleading statements; we don't have a handy link to the Post's count of President Joe Biden's false and misleading statements. (We still feel bad for war hero Uncle Bosey, having been shot down and eaten by cannibals.)

But CNN's headline about shooting first, considering Trump was actually shot, didn't sit well with some.

Everyone at CNN has forgotten about Butler. It was just an assassination attempt that was less than an inch away from succeeding.

But enough about the poor choice of words — let's cut to the merits of Blake's piece.

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

