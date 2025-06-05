CNN: Trump Admin Often ‘Shoots Itself’ in the Foot With Its Shoot-First Style

CNN, which is famous for its chyrons (like "Fiery but mostly peaceful), also doesn't have a great track record with its headlines. CNN's Aaron Blake has an opinion piece out on Thursday about the Trump administration's "shoot-first" style, and how it often ends up shooting itself in the foot.

With its shoot-first style, Trump team often shoots itself in the foot https://t.co/cSB8cs7PuQ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 5, 2025

Blake writes:

So what does this all reveal? Some of it is just a reflection of a president with a demonstrated disregard for the truth (see: 30,000-plus false and misleading statements in his first term) and rhetorical consistency. Under Trump’s bare-knuckle brand of politics, you can say pretty much anything or level any wild accusation and then, when that doesn’t pan out, you just move on to the next provocation.

Blake links to a Washington Post piece claiming President Donald Trump made 30,000 false and misleading statements; we don't have a handy link to the Post's count of President Joe Biden's false and misleading statements. (We still feel bad for war hero Uncle Bosey, having been shot down and eaten by cannibals.)

But CNN's headline about shooting first, considering Trump was actually shot, didn't sit well with some.

“Shoot-first”



You want another Butler style attempt here, Aaron? — 🇺🇸HairForceOne🇺🇸 (@47ShadesOfMaga) June 5, 2025

What an awful headline. Its a wonder CNN has an audience. — LizsLaine (@lizs_laine) June 5, 2025

Funny Aaron, that after 90 plus meetings and rallies that President Trump attended during his campaign, CNN ONLY attended and filmed 1.

Butler.

Butler. — Theresa Wilkinson (@Theresa44418241) June 5, 2025

Just wow. Shoot? Pathetic wording Aaron. — BarbieD (@VaxxVirgin) June 5, 2025

Um... excuse me... but I don't think it was Trump or anyone on his team that "shot first." You may wanna check that, you complete hack. — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) June 5, 2025

More inflammatory language from the Leftist fake news. I’m surprised you didn’t say shoot itself in the ear. You seem determined to incite someone to attempt violence on the President. — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) June 5, 2025

Are you attempting to send a message by using that terminology? Disgusting. — TXGRL (@TXGRL1281535) June 5, 2025

In addition to the story being complete bullshit, it's pretty disgusting CNN would choose to use phrasing like "shoot" to describe us, especially after what happened almost a year ago in Butler, PA. https://t.co/5UAtuPiRf5 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 5, 2025

After Trump is shot in the head, you use the phrase shoot twice. You are a pathetic human being. — Jason Douglas (@jwar2024) June 5, 2025

Everyone at CNN has forgotten about Butler. It was just an assassination attempt that was less than an inch away from succeeding.

In your quest for even the tiniest slice of relevance, this wording sure seems like you’re trying to instigate something. — CommonCents (@Ekc12345) June 5, 2025

But enough about the poor choice of words — let's cut to the merits of Blake's piece.

And still manages to dance circles around the previous admin while we ratio every bullshit post. — Rex Brenin (@RexBrenin) June 5, 2025

You and CNN must be living in an alternate reality because this Trump admin is kicking ass! — OM (@DragonMarko1) June 5, 2025

Aaron, CNN has become a joke, a punchline, a clown show no one respects CNN or even watches anymore, it’s an unwatchable detestable disaster



Because of shit like this

This is why no one likes you people — Abri (@abriNotMe77) June 5, 2025

So funny watching a media who was absent the previous 4 years all of a sudden have views on things.@AaronBlake do you have shame? After spinning the disaster of the Biden presidency and covering up his decline do you think you’re viewed as a credible person? — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) June 5, 2025

***