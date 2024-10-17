'VERY Tense Conversation': Lip Reader WINS with HILARIOUS Biden/Obama Exchange at Kennedy Funeral (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost his mother Ethel Kennedy and her funeral was held yesterday. In attendance were several former presidents (living) including Joe Biden and Barack Obama, who appeared to have what looked like a fairly tense conversation ... at a funeral.

Considering we're only 20 days out from the election we have to wonder if it was about Kamala.

Or it could have been about pudding time and how Biden still thinks he's a US Senator:

Now, what on Earth could they have been talking about.

Note, this is not safe for work so if you're listening you might want to consider wearing some headphones.

But it is freakin' hilarious.

Watch:

THERE it is.

HA HA HA HA HA - and we love love love the toss in from Bill Clinton at the end about how women are looking fine at the funeral.

Sam J.
So good.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS FUNERAL JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS KENNEDY OBAMA

