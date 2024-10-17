'VERY Tense Conversation': Lip Reader WINS with HILARIOUS Biden/Obama Exchange at Kennedy Funeral (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost his mother Ethel Kennedy and her funeral was held yesterday. In attendance were several former presidents (living) including Joe Biden and Barack Obama, who appeared to have what looked like a fairly tense conversation ... at a funeral.

Considering we're only 20 days out from the election we have to wonder if it was about Kamala.

Or it could have been about pudding time and how Biden still thinks he's a US Senator:

I found the full exchange between Obama and Biden at Ethel Kennedy's funeral — a VERY tense conversation 20 days out from the election.



If anyone can read lips, please let me know what they're saying. It's probably good. pic.twitter.com/BIZTL61SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

Now, what on Earth could they have been talking about.

These two wicked monsters are the reason our county is in chaos!



It all started with them! pic.twitter.com/cjwYGNsEO9 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 16, 2024

Note, this is not safe for work so if you're listening you might want to consider wearing some headphones.

But it is freakin' hilarious.

Watch:

Somebody sent the transcript . pic.twitter.com/sfwt9MbQHU — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) October 16, 2024

THERE it is.

HA HA HA HA HA - and we love love love the toss in from Bill Clinton at the end about how women are looking fine at the funeral.

So good.

