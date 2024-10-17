Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers Will NOW Vote for Kamala

MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

Man oh man, we have certainly seen some crazy spinning from our pals on the Left, the media, and in Never Trump (we know, same difference) since Kamala Harris imploded in front of millions of Americans last night during her interview on Fox News with Bret Baier, and while many of them have been embarrassing (we even did a 'top' 10), this one from Alyssa Farah Griffin takes the desperate spin cake. 

We get it, she wants to keep her gig on The View and is expected to say stupid things and play the stupid token Republican but wow ...

This was dumb, even for her.

Loyal women ... who will now vote for Kamala.

What?

She really thinks women are as dumb as she is.

Megyn Kelly with the takedown:

Nope.

Not even a little bit. 

In fact, we imagine there were plenty of Kamala supporters who saw that dumpster fire last night who decided to vote for Trump.

And from what we're seeing in real-time, there can't be that many women who are dumber than Kamala.

Woof.

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
HA!

Rebecca brings up a good point, another pro-Kamala comment from someone shutting down replies, almost as it they know ain't nobody buyin' what they're sellin'. 

Let us pray.

=======================================================================

