Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers Will NOW Vote for Kamala

Man oh man, we have certainly seen some crazy spinning from our pals on the Left, the media, and in Never Trump (we know, same difference) since Kamala Harris imploded in front of millions of Americans last night during her interview on Fox News with Bret Baier, and while many of them have been embarrassing (we even did a 'top' 10), this one from Alyssa Farah Griffin takes the desperate spin cake.

We get it, she wants to keep her gig on The View and is expected to say stupid things and play the stupid token Republican but wow ...

This was dumb, even for her.

There will be loyal Fox-News-viewing women who will walk away from Harris’ interview thinking: I don’t agree w/her much, but she’s not dumb like Trump told me, & she’s tough, despite what he’s said.



It matters around the edges in a tight race. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 16, 2024

Loyal women ... who will now vote for Kamala.

What?

She really thinks women are as dumb as she is.

Megyn Kelly with the takedown:

Having worked there for 14 years, I can tell you: no, there won’t. https://t.co/R8D1XyGR8J — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 17, 2024

Nope.

Not even a little bit.

In fact, we imagine there were plenty of Kamala supporters who saw that dumpster fire last night who decided to vote for Trump.

Strong Republican women are the best! They will not vote for Kamala. She's a fraud. Harris/Walz is the worst ticket in modern history. — Unity Party (@capitalistfirst) October 17, 2024

She’s trying to keep her job on the view — A🪓E (@RealDealAxelrod) October 17, 2024

No. Unless they're dumber than Kamala is — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 17, 2024

And from what we're seeing in real-time, there can't be that many women who are dumber than Kamala.

Woof.

And the fact that she feels the need to restrict replies when posting it is rather telling as well…



Further, I don’t think Kamala is dumb because I need Trump—or any man— to tell me that. I think it all on my own! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 17, 2024

HA!

Rebecca brings up a good point, another pro-Kamala comment from someone shutting down replies, almost as it they know ain't nobody buyin' what they're sellin'.

It was worse. This interview I think will end her chance for the Presidency... — jdizzo (@JSaliger) October 17, 2024

Let us pray.

