MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess...
Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers...
She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview...
TISSUE?! Joe Scarborough Makes TOOL of Himself WHINING About Bret Baier Being RUDE...
Brian Stelter's Spin on Kamala Harris' Mess of an Interview Sounds Like a...
So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on...
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART,...
The Left Can't Sports: Clay Travis DROPS Aaron Rupar Trying to Mock Trump's...
ABC News Backstabs Kamala
From the Toy Box to the Box Office, Sony's Surprising View-Master Movie Is...
POLITICO Campaigns for Trump? Well, Not Intentionally but Still ...
Scratch 'Joy,' Time to Push FEAR: The Hill Claims J.D. Vance Is Even...
David Plouffe: The Bret Baier Interview They Agreed to and Bragged About Was...
Jen Rubin’s Cope During the Bret Baier Interview Will Have You in Tears

Let the Dragging COMMENCE! Mark Cuban's GLOWING Review of Kamala's Fox News Interview Goes SO Very Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Mark Cuban may well be the ultimate Kamala Harris Fanboy.

Sorry Harry Sisson.

Sorry Victor Shi.

Sorry Brooklyn_Dad.

Cuban has you all BEAT and what's even more pathetic is no one is PAYING him to act this way.

Advertisement

Just ... just look at this nonsense:

His post continues:

She didn’t quit the interview. She didn’t make things up.  She never once complained the questions were tough. She never played the victim card. She didn’t lose her temper.  She didn’t take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters.  

She stood up to him with force and never backed down.  

He has been the President and  campaigning for 9 years.  Kamala Harris has caught up to him in just 100 days .   That speaks volumes. 

It’s why people want to vote for her. That’s why so many Republicans and Independents are supporting her.

She is everything her opponent is not and will never be. 

Strong, Smart and Measured

Oof.

Sorry, we just threw up in our mouths a little. WOW.

And yes, it's real.

When we first saw this post it was from Kyle Becker mocking it ... 

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
Advertisement

What HAPPENED to Cuban? Did he get hit int he head with a basketball and nobody said anything?

Cripes.

They either have something on him or he's just completely lost.

Advertisement

Right?

When your handlers are throwing in the towel you KNOW it's bad.

But hey, nice try, Mark.

=======================================================================

Related:

Bret Baier Treats Kamala Harris Like ANY Candidate Running for President and Joe Scarborough Can't DEEEAL

So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris

=======================================================================

Tags: FOX NEWS KAMALA HARRIS MARK CUBAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING
Sam J.
She's DONE: What Kamala Spokesman Ian Sams Said AFTER Kamala's Fox News Interview SO VERY Telling and LOL
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly SHUTS Alyssa Farah Griffin DOWN for Claiming Loyal Fox Women Viewers Will NOW Vote for Kamala
Sam J.
So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview
Sam J.
MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess What Did NOT Happen Next)
Doug P.
TISSUE?! Joe Scarborough Makes TOOL of Himself WHINING About Bret Baier Being RUDE to Kamala and BAHAHA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING Sam J.
Advertisement