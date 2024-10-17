Let the Dragging COMMENCE! Mark Cuban's GLOWING Review of Kamala's Fox News Interview Goes SO Very Wrong

Mark Cuban may well be the ultimate Kamala Harris Fanboy.

Sorry Harry Sisson.

Sorry Victor Shi.

Sorry Brooklyn_Dad.

Cuban has you all BEAT and what's even more pathetic is no one is PAYING him to act this way.

Just ... just look at this nonsense:

The beautiful thing about the @BretBaier interview is that @KamalaHarris understood and responded to each question.



She used examples of policies. She gave real world context.



When Brett went hard after her. She didn’t call him names. She didn’t quit the interview. She… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 17, 2024

His post continues:

She didn’t quit the interview. She didn’t make things up. She never once complained the questions were tough. She never played the victim card. She didn’t lose her temper. She didn’t take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters. She stood up to him with force and never backed down. He has been the President and campaigning for 9 years. Kamala Harris has caught up to him in just 100 days . That speaks volumes. It’s why people want to vote for her. That’s why so many Republicans and Independents are supporting her. She is everything her opponent is not and will never be. Strong, Smart and Measured

Oof.

Sorry, we just threw up in our mouths a little. WOW.

And yes, it's real.

When we first saw this post it was from Kyle Becker mocking it ...

You can't tell me this is a genuine response.



I have never seen a worse net worth to IQ ratio in my life. pic.twitter.com/qAY4AgeR47 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 17, 2024

What HAPPENED to Cuban? Did he get hit int he head with a basketball and nobody said anything?

Cripes.

Her career in politics ended yesterday Mark. It was that bad. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

And just like that!!



Mark Cubans detachment from reality is complete!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 17, 2024

What do they have on you, Mark?@BretBaier explained the interview was acknowledged to be such a train wreck by Kamala’s handlers, they were trying to end it quickly.



Your “review” of the debate is like American Pravda. — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 17, 2024

They either have something on him or he's just completely lost.

Just because you scheduled this tweet before you watched doesn't mean you can't adjust it before it goes live. Next time click "Post" and click on the calendar icon and you can edit the text of your post to reflect reality. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 17, 2024

Her handlers had to stop the interview Mark😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 17, 2024

Right?

When your handlers are throwing in the towel you KNOW it's bad.

But hey, nice try, Mark.

