TISSUE?! Joe Scarborough Makes TOOL of Himself WHINING About Bret Baier Being RUDE to Kamala and BAHAHA

When Hot Air's Managing Editor Ed Morrissey, who is famously kind, objective, and fair, says the Kamala Harris Fox News interview was bad you KNOW it's bad. Like super bad ... even the worst.

Advertisement

Wow, wow, wow. I didn't think it was going to be THIS bad. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 16, 2024

Morrissey has seen more than his fair share of presidential candidates interviewed and definitely knows what he's talking about here.

We all knew it would be bad but even those of us cynical meanies here at Twitchy were shocked that she outright imploded and threw a tantrum because she couldn't answer Bret Baier's very fair, simple questions.

You know how else we know it was really bad?

Joe Scarborough can't deal ...

Yep. He was shockingly rude. https://t.co/ts7KK2emsz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 16, 2024

Bro, what? Bret couldn't have been more polite if he tried. He was solid.

Maybe Joe just forgot what traditional journalism looks like? This is what happens when a politician is never forced to answer real questions from a real outlet; honestly, Democrats and the legacy media (same difference) really did Kamala a disservice by protecting her the way they have.

She was in no way prepared to act at all presidential, and it showed.

Oh, did we mention Joe shut replies down? Yeah, what a toad. Of course, that doesn't mean people can't respond ...

Ah, the return of the Hillary Two-Step:



Step 1: “You’re just afraid of a Strong Woman!”



Step 2: “You can’t say that to her—she’s a girl!”



And how stunning and brave of @JoeNBC to block replies. Carry that water, Updyke. https://t.co/9SRlp4xNWW — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 17, 2024

Awww yes, we're more than familiar with this 'dance'.

Brett did actual journalism, asked good questions. Something you wouldn't know anything about. #Clown https://t.co/ezeDGgqinG — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 16, 2024

If the best defense her supporters have is that the interviewer was rude, causing her poor performance or she did great bc she made a strong case that she isn't Trump, they've lost the plot.



How can she handle hostile world leaders if she can't handle a reporter?#Election2024 https://t.co/tIw7AkpPnj — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) October 17, 2024

Pretty sure Putin wouldn't be polite to her, just sayin'.

Why is every Dem journ-activist disabling replies today? 🙄 https://t.co/tocyMievAE — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 17, 2024

Ooh ooh, we know!

He was an actual journalist who conducted the interview with professionalism and relevant questions. Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/HVBEtMwsJb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2024

Advertisement

Funny what happens when softballs are not lobbed up there. You should try crying more. https://t.co/y4T2LEAxmk pic.twitter.com/IgGhpRuVek — RK Ripper🏴‍☠️ (@RKRipper4) October 17, 2024

Maybe crying more would help.

Nah.

Heh.

=======================================================================

Related:

So Much REEE! LOL! Here Are the Top 10 Most EMBARRASSING Spins on Kamala's TRAIN WRECK Fox News Interview

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala and Her 'TESTY' Fox News Interview APART, THIS One Is the Most DAMNING

HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris

Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON

=======================================================================