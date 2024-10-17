TISSUE?! Joe Scarborough Makes TOOL of Himself WHINING About Bret Baier Being RUDE to Kamala and BAHAHA

MSNBC Went to an AZ Early Polling Spot Looking for Harris Supporters (Guess...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on October 17, 2024
Twitchy

When Hot Air's Managing Editor Ed Morrissey, who is famously kind, objective, and fair, says the Kamala Harris Fox News interview was bad you KNOW it's bad. Like super bad ... even the worst.

Morrissey has seen more than his fair share of presidential candidates interviewed and definitely knows what he's talking about here.

We all knew it would be bad but even those of us cynical meanies here at Twitchy were shocked that she outright imploded and threw a tantrum because she couldn't answer Bret Baier's very fair, simple questions.

You know how else we know it was really bad?

Joe Scarborough can't deal ... 

Bro, what? Bret couldn't have been more polite if he tried. He was solid.

Maybe Joe just forgot what traditional journalism looks like? This is what happens when a politician is never forced to answer real questions from a real outlet; honestly, Democrats and the legacy media (same difference) really did Kamala a disservice by protecting her the way they have.

She was in no way prepared to act at all presidential, and it showed.

Oh, did we mention Joe shut replies down? Yeah, what a toad. Of course, that doesn't mean people can't respond ... 

Awww yes, we're more than familiar with this 'dance'.

Pretty sure Putin wouldn't be polite to her, just sayin'.

Ooh ooh, we know!

Maybe crying more would help.

Nah.

Heh.

=======================================================================

